New all-black PS5 Pulse 3D headset is up for preorder at Amazon
Ever since the PlayStation 5 was first shown off, there's been a subset of people who wished that it was available in black like previous PlayStation consoles rather than the futuristic-looking white color scheme. While an all-black PS5 model still hasn't come into existence, Sony almost seems to be teasing fans by releasing PS5 accessories in Midnight Black: first the DualSense controller, and now the Pulse 3D headset. Sony announced the Midnight Black Pulse 3D Headset earlier this week, and it's now available to preorder at Amazon with an Oct. 29 release date. Like the white version, it costs $100.www.cnet.com
Comments / 0