Overturned vehicle blocks one lane of I-49 North near Gloria Switch

By KATC News
 4 days ago
One lane is blocked on I-49 North due to an overturned vehicle near the Gloria Switch exit.

Details of the crash are limited at this time.

A viewers tells KATC that traffic is being diverted onto the service road.

DOTD reports that there is congestion on I-49 North between Mile Marker 2 and Mile Marker 4 due to the crash.

Drivers are urged to use caution while traveling in the area.

