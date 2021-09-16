Overturned vehicle blocks one lane of I-49 North near Gloria Switch
One lane is blocked on I-49 North due to an overturned vehicle near the Gloria Switch exit.
Details of the crash are limited at this time.
A viewers tells KATC that traffic is being diverted onto the service road.
DOTD reports that there is congestion on I-49 North between Mile Marker 2 and Mile Marker 4 due to the crash.
Drivers are urged to use caution while traveling in the area.
