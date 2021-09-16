CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyandotte County, KS

Inmate in Wyandotte County Detention Center dies

By Katharine Finnerty
KSHB 41 Action News
KSHB 41 Action News
 4 days ago
An inmate in the Wyandotte County Detention Center died on Tuesday.

Yolandra Brockman, 51, was found unresponsive in the detention center at approximately 6:20 a.m., according to a Wyandotte County Sheriff's Office release. The staff contacted emergency services and performed life-saving efforts.

Kansas City, Kansas, Fire Department arrived and took over the life-saving efforts, but Brockman was pronounced dead in the facility.

The sheriff's office and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation are investigating the death, but the preliminary investigation indicates no foul play.

KSHB 41 Action News

KSHB 41 Action News

Read the latest Kansas City, Missouri news and weather from KSHB 41 Action News, updated throughout the day.

