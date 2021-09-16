Booker T On If He Could See WWE Purchasing AEW In The Future

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleWWE Hall of Famer Booker T says “never say never” in regards to WWE possibly purchasing AEW in the future. During a recent episode of his Hall of Fame Podcast, Booker was asked if he could see WWE buying AEW one day, like they did WCW in 2001. Booker said he’s not someone who is rooting for other pro wrestling companies to fail, and he wants to see more promotions provide jobs for wrestlers.

