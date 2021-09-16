Danny Brown Casts His Vote For Hip-Hop's Best Lyricist
Danny Brown has always been one of hip-hop's most exciting visionaries, having steadily amassed a discography that can rival many of his peers. And while he's no stranger to experimenting with a variety of production styles -- unsurprising, having drawn musical influences from artists like Radiohead and Mount Eerie -- he also happens to be a sharp lyricist. One does not simply hop on tracks with Kendrick Lamar, Killer Mike, El-P, Ab-Soul, Earl Sweatshirt, Eminem, Royce Da 5'9", and more without having bars to back it up.www.hotnewhiphop.com
