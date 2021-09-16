CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natural Instinct: A Slow Travel Guide to Long Island, New York

By Doug ONeill
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSoak up the scenery of breakers, beaches and protected parks with yoga classes and kayaking tours on this nature-rich strip of New York State. A mention of Long Island conjures images of New Yorkers heading for weekend parties on lively Fire Island. In fact, legions of nature lovers visit this Atlantic peninsula for its array of parks – Jones Beach State Park, Theodore Roosevelt Nature Center, Montauk Downs State Park and Sunken Meadow State Park, to name a few – plus estuaries, wildlife sanctuaries and secluded bluffs. Here, you can connect with nature, only a ferry ride from the frenzy of the Big Apple.

