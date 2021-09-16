'Jeopardy!': Mayim Bialik, Ken Jennings to host through 2021

Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings will host "Jeopardy!" through the end of the year following Mike Richards' exit. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 16 (UPI) -- Actress Mayim Bialik and Jeopardy! champion Ken Jennings will host the game show for the remainder of the year.

Jeopardy! confirmed on its official Twitter account Thursday that Bialik, 45, and Jennings, 47, will fill in as hosts following Mike Richards' exit.

"Not sure if you've heard but @missmayim and @kenjennings are hosting me until the end of the year. Everyone on the staff is supralunar," the post reads.

Bialik will host new episodes through Nov. 5, after which she and Jennings will "split hosting duties as their schedules allow," Sony Pictures Television said.

Bialik, an actress known for playing Amy on The Big Bang Theory, was originally announced in August to host new Jeopardy! primetime specials and a potential spinoff series. She was later confirmed to guest host the regular game show in the wake of Richards' departure.

Jennings is a former Jeopardy! contestant who holds the record for the longest winning streak on the show and the highest winnings in regular season play. He previously guest hosted Jeopardy! following longtime host Alex Trebek's death in November 2020.

Richards stepped down as the new permanent host of Jeopardy! in August following controversy over his past remarks. He later also exited the show as an executive producer.

Jeopardy! dedicated a stage to Trebek during its episodes this week. This week's shows have also seen contestant Matt Amodio win his 21st game, giving him the third-most consecutive wins after Jennings and James Holzhauer.