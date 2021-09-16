CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

'Jeopardy!': Mayim Bialik, Ken Jennings to host through 2021

By Annie Martin
UPI News
UPI News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TBnCG_0by8x1pE00
Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings will host "Jeopardy!" through the end of the year following Mike Richards' exit. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 16 (UPI) -- Actress Mayim Bialik and Jeopardy! champion Ken Jennings will host the game show for the remainder of the year.

Jeopardy! confirmed on its official Twitter account Thursday that Bialik, 45, and Jennings, 47, will fill in as hosts following Mike Richards' exit.

"Not sure if you've heard but @missmayim and @kenjennings are hosting me until the end of the year. Everyone on the staff is supralunar," the post reads.

Bialik will host new episodes through Nov. 5, after which she and Jennings will "split hosting duties as their schedules allow," Sony Pictures Television said.

Bialik, an actress known for playing Amy on The Big Bang Theory, was originally announced in August to host new Jeopardy! primetime specials and a potential spinoff series. She was later confirmed to guest host the regular game show in the wake of Richards' departure.

Jennings is a former Jeopardy! contestant who holds the record for the longest winning streak on the show and the highest winnings in regular season play. He previously guest hosted Jeopardy! following longtime host Alex Trebek's death in November 2020.

Richards stepped down as the new permanent host of Jeopardy! in August following controversy over his past remarks. He later also exited the show as an executive producer.

Jeopardy! dedicated a stage to Trebek during its episodes this week. This week's shows have also seen contestant Matt Amodio win his 21st game, giving him the third-most consecutive wins after Jennings and James Holzhauer.

Comments / 0

Related
wegotthiscovered.com

Fans Are Calling For New Jeopardy! Host Mayim Bialik To Be Fired For Previous Controversial Statements

Fans, medical professionals, and various advocates are all currently calling for Jeopardy! to fire their new temporary host Mayim Bialik. After Mike Richards officially stepped down following discrimination and harassment allegations resurfacing as well as comments made against women, Jewish people, and other marginalized groups on his podcast were shared online, Bialik was officially named the temporary host for the show.
TV & VIDEOS
nickiswift.com

How Much Did James Holzhauer Win On Jeopardy!?

Even if you're not a "Jeopardy!" fan, chances are you still recognize resident genius, James Holzhauer. With his speedy reflexes and vast intellect, Holzhauer took the popular game show by storm with his 32-game winning streak. Joining the ranks of Ken Jennings and Brad Rutter, Holzhauer's historic performance on the show put him in contention for highest earners in the show's 57-year history. On top of that, Holzhauer also broke many single-game earnings records — so much so that he was even dubbed "Jeopardy James" (via ESPN).
ENTERTAINMENT
nickiswift.com

The Truth About Mayim Bialik's Love Life

This celebrity was part of a hit sitcom and has the initials MB. That's right! The answer is Mayim Bialik, and she happens to be the newest guest host of "Jeopardy!" Per Variety, she was originally only slated to host primetime specials when Mike Richards was set to be the full-time host, but after he revealed that he would step down from the show only 9 days after he was chosen, Sony Pictures Television announced that Bialik would temporarily take his place as the long-running game show's host.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ken Jennings
Person
Alex Trebek
Person
Mayim Bialik
Person
James Holzhauer
Person
Mike Richards
nickiswift.com

Mayim Bialik Said She'll Quit Acting If This Happens

Mayim Bialik earned a Ph.D. in neuroscience and managed to get cast in more than one of television's most iconic series, so "The Big Bang Theory" star's accomplishments have basically been a combo of Amy Farrah Fowler's career and the dream life of her BFF Penny (Kaley Cuoco). Bialik's breakout role came in the '90s when she starred on the sitcom "Blossom." The titular teen's progressive thinking and quirky style (aren't those flower hats due for a comeback?) made her stand out at the time and cemented Bialik's status as a queen of the small screen.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Inside 'Jeopardy!'s Decision to Pass on LeVar Burton as Host

Jeopardy is going through a bit of an identity crisis at the moment amid the hosting drama. While Mike Richards, one of the show's executive producers, was originally named as the full-time replacement for the late Alex Trebek, he subsequently stepped down from the position amid scandal. Since then, fans have been clamoring for Jeopardy to name LeVar Burton as Trebek's successor. However, it doesn't seem likely that he will be named as the new host. A new report from TMZ is shedding some light on the entire situation, including why Burton was possibly passed over by Jeopardy.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Think They Found Perfect ‘Solution’ to Show’s Ongoing Hosting Dilemma

Some Jeopardy! fans are ready for the long line of guest hosts to come to an end. It ended for a short time last month. Sony announced that executive producer Mike Richards would host the show. However, that didn’t sit well with fans. For one, many long-time viewers of the show believed that Richards rigged the selection process. Then, reports of workplace discrimination lawsuits began to recirculate.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

Cedric the Entertainer Roasts ‘Jeopardy!’ During Opening Monologue at Emmy Awards

Leave it to the Emmy Awards for a couple of choice words about “Jeopardy!” and its hosting woes from Cedric the Entertainer on Sunday night. Cedric the Entertainer was the host of the yearly awards show that focuses on the best from the television industry. There’s no doubt that the ongoing search for hosts after longtime host Alex Trebek died was worth a joke or two.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kenjennings#Missmayim#Sony Pictures Television#The Big Bang Theory
Gossip Cop

Did Ken Jennings Lose ‘Jeopardy!’ Job Over ‘Bean Dad’ Controversy?

Ken Jennings still looks like the obvious successor to Alex Trebek as host of Jeopardy! But a series of off-color tweets caused a stir, and it may have completely derailed his chance to permanently stand behind the lectern. Here’s what happened. #BeanDad. Jennings co-hosts the podcast Omnibus alongside John Roderick....
TV SHOWS
CinemaBlend

Those Ken Jennings Tweets Reportedly Cost Him The Jeopardy Job, Leading To Mike Richards Fiasco

Jeopardy! has had a rollercoaster of a year, as the iconic game show has sought to find a new host to replace the late, great Alex Trebek. In doing so, numerous celebrities were brought on as guest hosts, which culminated in executive producer Mike Richards being tapped for the job. However, Richards was soon forced to step down after a wave of controversy. But as it turns out, the fiasco was nearly avoided, as former champ Ken Jennings was apparently being eyed for the job -- that is until some controversial tweets cost him the job.
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

'Jeopardy!': New Host Frontrunner Revealed After Mike Richards Ousting

Jeopardy! champion Ken Jennings, who was thought to be in the running to replace Alex Trebek in the first place, is reportedly now in the lead to replace Mike Richards. Sony Pictures Television was forced to restart its host search last week after Richards, the show's executive producer, bowed out of hosting because his offensive podcast comments were unearthed by a journalist for The Ringer. Jennings served as Jeopardy! guest host in January and February, and is by far the show's most famous contestant.
TV SHOWS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Jeopardy!
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Deseret News

‘The Jeopardy! story no one is following,’ according to Ken Jennings

For the better part of 10 months, “Jeopardy!” has focused on one big storyline: Who will be the next host?. Since Alex Trebek’s death, the beloved quiz show that has seen very little change in format over the years, has cycled through 16 guest hosts. Every single host has sparked discussion and debate among “Jeopardy!” fans. Some people even claimed they would stop watching the show altogether if “Jeopardy!” went with certain hosts.
TV SHOWS
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’: When Can Audiences Expect Ken Jennings to Start Hosting?

Big news landed for “Jeopardy!” fans today. Fan favorite legend and former guest host Ken Jennings will join Mayim Bialik as a temporary guest host for the game show. The news broke on the official “Jeopardy!” website after reports from TMZ leaked it earlier today. Per the press release, Bialik will helm the episodes airing from Sept. 20 to Nov. 5. After that, Jennings will switch off with Bialik until the end of the calendar year. Sony Pictures Television hasn’t released any news yet on what comes afterward in 2022.
TV SHOWS
GoldDerby

‘Jeopardy!’ host: Fans say Ken Jennings or LeVar Burton should take over full-time [POLL RESULTS]

The search for a new “Jeopardy!” host following Alex Trebek‘s death last November turned into a bit of a crisis after executive producer Mike Richards took the job for himself, only for past lawsuits and offensive podcast statements to resurface, resulting in him being fired as both host and producer. Richard taped multiple shows before his ouster, which aired the week of September 13, so we asked our readers who among the show’s many guest hosts should get the permanent gig instead. Scroll down to see the complete poll results. The answers weren’t all that surprising. Ken Jennings came out on...
TV SHOWS
tvinsider.com

Ask Matt: ‘Jeopardy!’s New Game Plan

Welcome to the Q&A with TV critic — also known to some TV fans as their “TV therapist” — Matt Roush, who’ll try to address whatever you love, loathe, are confused or frustrated or thrilled by in today’s vast TV landscape. (We know background music is too loud, but there’s always closed-captioning.)
TV SHOWS
nickiswift.com

The Truth About LeVar Burton's Future On Jeopardy!

As the battle wages on over who will fill the footprints of the late "Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek nearly a year after his death, new information first reported by TMZ has shed light on the game show's casting process — or lack thereof. As the gossip site reported on August 25, it seems that the show's rotating cast of guest hosts — among which included beloved actor and "Reading Rainbow" star LeVar Burton, NBC anchor Robin Roberts, and actor Mayim Bialik (who ultimately landed the gig for NBC primetime specials) — was more of a sham than not.
TV & VIDEOS
inquirer.com

Why is Mike Richards hosting ‘Jeopardy!’ tonight?

Mike Richards resigned as the new host of Jeopardy! last month after his sexist comments and offensive language from an old podcast were uncovered by The Ringer. He was subsequently removed as the show’s executive producer. So why is Richards hosting Jeopardy! tonight?. Season 38 of the long-running game show...
TV & VIDEOS
The Ringer

Nothing Can Stop Matt Amodio

If you would like Matt Amodio to tell you the secret to winning on Jeopardy!—or, better yet, the secret to winning more than $800,000 and a vaunted place in the quiz show’s record books—he is sorry to say that he can’t be of much help. “It’s a miracle that anybody...
TV & VIDEOS
TVOvermind

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Matt Amodio

Jeopardy! has gone through a lot of ups and downs since Alex Trebek’s death in November of 2020, but getting the chance to compete on the show is something that a lot of people still dream of. Not only did Matt Amodio get the chance to be a contestant on Jeopardy!, but he won some serious money. After earning more than $500,000, Matt has not only become the talk of the internet, but he will also go down in Jeopardy! history. By now, we all know that he’s definitely got a lot to offer in the intelligence department, but there’s a lot more to him than knowing a lot of random facts. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Matt Amodio.
TV & VIDEOS
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
183K+
Followers
40K+
Post
63M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy