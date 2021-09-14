CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'The objective is to minimise recovery time' – the three-tier model for private 5G support

Cover picture for the articleSpain-based Telefónica, as we have heard, is to establish regional network operations centres (NOCs) in Spain, Brazil, the UK, and Germany in order to manage private 5G networks on behalf of key industrial enclaves. This confirms what Enterprise IoT Insights heard previously, from Vodafone, that the operator community will build dedicated local resources, into their MEC infrastructure, to manage critical new 5G networks for enterprises.

