New-home sales increased for the second consecutive month, up 1.5% to a pace of 740,000. Year-over-year, sales are down for the third month in a row. “Sales of new homes registered below year-ago levels, for the third time in a row, but notched a second consecutive monthly gain, rising 1.5% to a pace of 740,000. Factors that are favorable for housing—a large number of young households near peak home-buying age, greater flexibility to work remotely that’s expanded the areas homebuyers are willing to consider and still low mortgage rates—have kept the recent new home sales pace above annual totals for each year from 2008 to 2019 and also contributed to the uptick this month.

REAL ESTATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO