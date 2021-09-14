ASCAP Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month with Series of One-on-One Conversations with Latin Music Icons; 1st Exclusive Interview Premieres September 15 as Part of 2021 ASCAP Experience, on @ASCAPLatino IGTV
Draco Rosa, Natalia Jiménez, DJ Nelson, El Coyote,. NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2021 – ASCAP (The American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers) announced today a series of weekly conversations with iconic Latin music creators in celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month. The first exclusive interview premieres on September 15 at 1pm ET/ 10am PT on Instagram @ASCAPLatino as part of ASCAP Experience, ASCAP’s signature event to inspire, educate and connect aspiring songwriters and composers everywhere. It features an intimate one-on-one conversation with Latin rock star Draco Rosa (“Livin’ La Vida Loca,” “The Cup of Life”) and Spanish singer-songwriter, Natalia Jiménez (“Creo en Mí,” “Quédate con Ella”).www.ascap.com
