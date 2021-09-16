CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deltarune: Chapter 2 gets a surprise release date

By Eric Abent
It’s been a long wait for the second chapter of Deltarune, the in-development game from Undertale creator Toby Fox. Deltarune: Chapter 1 was originally released on October 31st, 2018, and while there was some suggestion that Chapter 2 would launch last year, it very clearly missed that goal. Now we finally know when Deltarune: Chapter 2 will be released, and even better is the fact that release day is coming up quickly.

When we say quickly, we mean it too, as Deltarune: Chapter 2 will be here tomorrow, September 17th, 2021. It would seem that Toby Fox loves his surprise game drops because Deltarune: Chapter 1 was similarly given a surprise release back in 2018. In any case, Fox has even given us a countdown timer to the release of Deltarune: Chapter 2, and that can be found on the game’s official website.

Going by that timer, Deltarune: Chapter 2 will release at 5 PM PDT/8 PM EDT tomorrow. At launch, it will only be available on PC and Mac. Presumably, we’ll also see Deltarune: Chapter 2 come to Switch and PS4 since the first chapter launched on those platforms, but if that’s the plan, Fox hasn’t confirmed it yet.

You’ll be able to transfer your save data from Deltarune: Chapter 1 over to the new game, but in a brief FAQ on the Deltarune website, Fox notes that completion data is only generated when you reach the credits for Chapter 1, so make sure you do that if you haven’t already. Alternatively, Fox says that you can simply start Deltarune: Chapter 2 without transferring save data, noting, “as long as you generally remember what happened story-wise, you’ll be fine.”

If you’re a Deltarune newcomer, you can get going with the series without spending any cash, as Chapter 1 is free on all platforms. Chapter 2 will likely have a price tag attached to it, but we don’t know how much it’ll cost at the time of this writing. We’ll let you know when that’s revealed, so stay tuned.

