Jackson County, MI

Phone Scammers Impersonating Jackson County Health Department

WKHM
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJACKSON COUNTY – A number of individuals are getting calls from the Jackson County Health Department asking individuals about their Medicare claims. Callers seem to be targeting residents in Macomb County but may occur elsewhere. We want to make sure that everyone is aware of this issue so they can avoid any future problems. Please understand that this is someone or an agency impersonating the Jackson County Health Department.

