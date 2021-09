The HS2 high-speed rail line is a “loss-making” project, which will not be completed before 2041, a Conservative MP has told the Commons.Conservative MP for North West Leicestershire Andrew Bridgen told Parliament that he had received information from a whistleblower within HS2 Ltd, which claims the first phase of the line, running between London and Birmingham, will not open until 2041, around 10 years later than planned.He told MPs: “Experts in the field estimate that the energy requirements of HS2 trains will be five time that of conventional rail.”He added: “Can we have an extended debate on the impact of...

