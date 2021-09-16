CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABC13's virtual job fair features hundreds of jobs and highlights Hispanic labor leaders

By Nick Natario
ABC13 Houston
ABC13 Houston
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27gh9N_0by683sK00 In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month , ABC13 is hosting a virtual job fair that highlights Hispanic leaders who changed the labor force and offers ways to get a job quickly.

Today at 11:30 a.m., ABC13 is partnering with Workforce Solutions for a virtual job fair. For nearly a year and a half, we've hosted this weekly event.

To participate, just head to the ABC13 website or streaming apps. You can apply for jobs on the phone, social media, or the state's website .

So far, more than 4,400 people have applied, and hundreds have landed jobs because of these job fairs.

This week, we have about 1,000 jobs, with some paying more than $100,000.

There are jobs that require bachelor degrees. Other immediate hire positions require only a high school education and no other experience.

Workforce Solutions works with companies that are looking to hire quickly. If you apply during the event, you could have an interview in days.

In addition to offering jobs, we'll take a look at Hispanic leaders, including Cesar Chavez and Dolores Huerta , union leaders who helped improve conditions for workers that still impact us today.

If you're looking for other career advice, including help with daycare, learning new skills, or interview practice, we have an ABC13 viewer hotline, where you can call and get free help. The number is 832-849-0480.

To preview the jobs, visit the Workforce Solutions website , and look for the "as seen on ABC13" section.

For employment and hiring updates, follow Nick Natario on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

