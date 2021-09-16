CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minnesota State

MN Supreme Court: Votes Will Be Counted On Minneapolis Public Safety Ballot Question

By WCCO-TV Staff
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1k0bJm_0by5z2di00

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Supreme Court has determined that votes will be counted in the controversial Minneapolis public safety ballot question this fall.

The court reversed a lower court order which required local election officials to provide a notice instructing voters not to vote on the question.

The challenge on the ballot question, the Supreme Court ruled, “does not meet the high standard” previously set. Chief Justice Lorie Gildea added that an opinion will be issued on a later date as to not impair the voting process.

“This is the right call,” Mayor Jacob Frey said in a statement after the Supreme Court’s decision Thursday. “The charter amendment itself is fundamentally bad policy. But that doesn’t change the fact that the petitioners and city officials have met their legal requirements. Minneapolis residents deserve the opportunity to weigh in this fall and bring this debate to a close so we can move forward with clarity for our residents’ safety.”

“This is not just a victory in the fight for real public safety, this is a victory for democracy,” the group Yes4Minneapolis, which seeks to dismantle the Minneapolis Police Department in its current form, said in a tweet. “A few wealthy and powerful individuals and their ally on the bench tried to stop us from voting. People power prevailed.”

The ballot question will ask voters whether the city should replace its police department with a department of public safety. The Minneapolis City Council approved new ballot language last week after a judge overruled the previous question.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1s93pi_0by5z2di00

The proposal has its roots in the “defund the police” movement that gained steam after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody last summer, but it leaves out critical details about the new agency to be determined later.

The question has prompted a back-and-forth between the city, Minneapolis residents, and the courts over the past few weeks.

Yes4Minnneapolis, the group that seeks to dismantle the Minneapolis Police Department in its current form, said the referendum would simply give power to the city council to decide the future of policing in Minneapolis.

But another group, which includes former City Councilman Don Samuels and his wife Sondra, have argued that the wording of the question – even in revised editions – has been unclear.

On Monday, a Hennepin County Judge struck down the ballot question , saying that the wording was “unreasonable and misleading.” But the city appealed the ruling, and Yes4Minneapolis and Don Samuels submitted their arguments Wednesday , with Samuels arguing that the decision should be upheld.

The Supreme Court was under pressure to rule quickly because early and absentee voting opens Friday in the Minneapolis municipal elections, and ballots have already been printed.

If you are curious about which questions will be on your ballot this fall, click here.

This is a breaking news story. Check back with WCCO.com for more.

More On WCCO.com :

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Minnesota

MN Rep. Ilhan Omar Visits Afghan Evacuees At Fort McCoy Calling It ‘Uplifting’ And ‘Emotional’

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Congresswoman Ilhan Omar calls her visit with Afghan evacuees “emotional” and “uplifting.” The Minnesota Democrat visited Wisconsin’s Fort McCoy Saturday. Thousands of people have called the base home for the past month. Omar came to the U.S. as a refugee herself and wants to make sure people get the support they need to adjust to life in America. “It is incredible to see that from overnight that they were able to accommodate this many people,” said Omar. One of Omar’s Democratic colleagues from Wisconsin, Rep. Gwen Moore, also made he visit. “To make sure that we were fulfilling our promise and...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Watering Restrictions End In St. Paul, 10 Surrounding Suburbs

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – St. Paul Regional Water Services says it will be lifting watering restrictions on Friday, as Minnesota’s record drought is finally waning due to the rainfall of the past few weeks and the cooler fall temperatures. The company serves the city and 10 surrounding suburbs. SPRWS said it “applauds the efforts of our customers in reducing water use during the most severe stages of this year’s drought.” RELATED: Drought Conditions Ease In First Days Of Fall The company still encourages customers to only water grass when needed, as most lawns only need an inch of water a week. To conserve water, customers can also adjust the mower to a height of three to four inches and leave lawn clippings on the grass to cool the ground and hold moisture. Minneapolis Public Works plans to make a decision on water restrictions in the next week.   More On WCCO.com: Minneapolis School Switches To Distance Learning After Shooting At Nearby Homeless Encampement Twin Cities Thai Restaurant Hires Robot Server Amid Staffing Shortage Officers Searching For Suspect In Benton County; Residents Asked To Be Alert Willmar Community Bands Together To Support Father Of Twins After Wife's Untimely Death To Cancer
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

For Quarter-Century, Immigrant Law Center Has Been Helping Paths To Citizenship In Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota is home to more than 476,000 immigrants. Roughly one in five are Latinx. For 25 years, the Immigrant Law Center of Minnesota has been helping people across the state with immigration legal services at no cost. From green cards to citizenship and everything in between, executive director Veena Iyer and the team at the Immigrant Law Center of Minnesota help people stay and solidify their status at their four strategically placed offices across Minnesota in Worthington, St Paul, Moorhead and Austin. It’s a legal process that can cost tens of thousands of dollars for some, which they cover with...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Fallen Minnesota Firefighters Honored, Including 2 Who Died Of Job-Related Cancer

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Hundreds gathered on the south side of the Minnesota State Capitol grounds in St. Paul Sunday to honor fallen firefighters that died in the line of duty. Every year since 2011, people meet at the Capitol on the last Sunday of September for a solemn ceremony to remember Minnesota firefighters. Four more names were etched to the memorial Sunday: • Captain Michael Paider (St. Paul): Died Aug. 26, 2020 • Chief Daryl “Taddy” Drusch (Howard Lake): Jan. 13, 2020 • Charles Brynteson (Minneapolis): April 22, 2018 • John Haycraft (Lewisville): March 15 1968 Michael Paider is survived by his wife, son and his...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Elections
Local
Minnesota Government
State
Minnesota State
City
Minneapolis, MN
Minneapolis, MN
Government
Minneapolis, MN
Elections
CBS Minnesota

Calling North Mpls. A ‘War Zone,’ 26 Residents Send Open Letter To Gov. Requesting State Troopers Or Nat’l Guard

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A group of north Minneapolis residents have sent an open letter to Gov. Tim Walz, calling the area a “war zone” and are requesting the Minnesota State Patrol or National Guard to assist police. Sent Wednesday, the letter from 26 residents says they have been left to “twist in the winds of violence” for over a year, with the violence including deaths of children due to gunfire. The group says the city as a whole has seen 69 “murders” this year so far, and things are getting worse with more incidents including automatic gunfire. “During this same time period,...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Supporters Say Threat To Reproductive Rights Growing In Minnesota And Nationwide

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Supporters of reproductive rights are warning their supporters that the threat to legal abortion is growing in Minnesota and across the country. DFL activists point to a so-called “heartbeat bill” that has been introduced in the Minnesota House and an expected ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court which they say threatens Roe vs. Wade. The court announced earlier this week that they will hear oral arguments on a Mississippi law beginning Dec. 1. Tippy Amundsen talked about her abortion at a DFL news conference. Doctors told her the fetus had stopped developing and continuing the pregnancy would mean losing...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Good Question: Amid Hispanic Heritage Month, What’s Minnesota’s Latino History?

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Hispanic Heritage Month is being celebrated across the country through October 15. It’s a time to recognize the cultures and contributions of Americans whose ancestors came from Spain, Mexico, the Caribbean, and Central and South America. In Minnesota, that’s a population that’s diverse and growing. So, what is Minnesota’s Latino history? And, what does the population look like now? Good Questions. According to the 2020 U.S. Census, 6.1% of Minnesotans identified as Latino or Hispanic. That’s up from 3% in 2000 and 0.9% in 1980. There are now 300,000 Minnesota who are Latino. By 2035, that number is expected to rise...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

9th, 10th School Staffers Die Of COVID-19, State Health Dept. Reports

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in Minnesota, 10 school staff members have died as a result of the virus. This news comes as the Minnesota Department of Health reports a large uptick in new cases among school-aged children. Education Minnesota said that these mark the first two COVID-19 deaths during the 2021-22 school year. Eight educators died in the previous school year. The health department figures do not indicate where the two newly reported school staff deaths occurred, or whether they were vaccinated or had pre-existing health conditions. “Today is another tragic reminder that this pandemic isn’t over,”...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jacob Frey
CBS Minnesota

COVID In Minnesota: Nearly 3,000 New Cases, 27 Deaths Reported

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A day after the CDC endorsed Pfizer booster shots for millions of older and vulnerable Americans, the Minnesota Department of Health reported 2,997 new COVID-19 cases and 27 additional deaths. The additional figures bring the state’s total to 697,182 cases since March of 2020 and 8,076 deaths. Five of the deaths reported Friday were victims who died before September. One person from Hennepin County was in their late-20s. At the same time, the seven-day average positivity rate is at 6.9%, down slightly from the 7.1% reported last week. It’s still above 5%, which means it is in the “caution” category...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Gov. Walz Announces Drought Relief Package For Farmers, Livestock Producers

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Gov. Tim Walz proposed Friday a $10 million drought relief package for farmers and livestock producers affected by this year’s historic drought. In a statement, the governor said he understands the stress and financial hardship farmers across the state have faced this exceptionally dry year, which has been the worst since 1988. “As governor, and as someone who grew up on a family farm, I stand with our farmers,” Walz said. “This funding will provide much-needed relief to Minnesota’s agricultural community and help ensure our farmers can keep feeding Minnesota and the world.” The package proposes $5 million...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

‘These Officers Have Suffered’: Ex-MPD Officers, Many Citing PTSD, Get Six-Figure Settlements From City

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) –The city of Minneapolis continues to pay workers compensation claims, many by former Minneapolis police officers. The city council has approved settlements for employees who have left following the murder of George Floyd. Friday’s 21 payouts are just a third of them so far this year. The Minneapolis Police Department has seen hundreds of officers leave the force since Floyd’s killing in May of 2020. A number of them left filing disability claims, citing PTSD. And now some of those first responders have formally separated with the department through a settlement. “These officers have suffered and continue to suffer. This...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

COVID In Minnesota: 24 More Deaths Confirmed By MDH; 2,434 More Cases

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — With the FDA having granted emergency use authorization for a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot for some Americans, health officials on Thursday reported an additional 2,434 virus cases and 24 more deaths. According to the Minnesota Department of Health’s daily update, the state’s total positive cases have risen to 694,320 since the pandemic began, with 8,049 deaths attributed to the virus. Meanwhile, the latest rolling seven-day average positivity rate remains at 6.8%, as reported Thursday. The positivity rate, which went as far down as 1.1% in late June, remains in the “caution” status; the line for high risk is drawn...
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minneapolis Police#Absentee Voting#Mn Supreme Court#Wcco#The Supreme Court#City
CBS Minnesota

Darren Osborne Now Charged In Minn. In Connection With 4 Killed In St. Paul, Found Dead In Wis.

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man charged in Wisconsin with helping his son hide the bodies of four people his son allegedly killed is now also charged in Minnesota. Darren Osborne, 56, faces one felony count of aiding an offender – accomplice after the fact, according to court documents filed in Ramsey County Wednesday. He also faces four counts of hiding a corpse in Wisconsin. His son, 38-year-old Antoine Suggs, is charged with four counts of second-degree murder in the deaths of St. Paul residents Nitosha Flug-Presley, 30, Loyace Foreman III, 35, Matthew Pettus, 26, and Jasmine Sturm, 30. Investigators say all four...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Child Care Providers Now Eligible For Direct Payments Under Recovery Program

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Child care providers in Minnesota can now apply for grants to get direct monthly payments to help stabilize their businesses as the economy recovers amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Gov. Tim Walz announced Wednesday that child care providers have access to a $300 million state grant program that will last through June of 2023. The program will help child care providers pay their workers and ensure benefits. “Minnesota’s economy depends on the availability of child care,” said Human Services Commissioner Jodi Harpstead, in a statement. “By stabilizing the child care industry and putting more money in child care workers’...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Antoine Suggs Charged With Murdering 4 Minnesotans Found Dead In Wisconsin Cornfield

(Originally published Sept. 21, 2021) MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Antoine Suggs was charged Tuesday in connection with the deaths of four Minnesotans, who were all found in an abandoned SUV in a western Wisconsin cornfield. The Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office says 38-year-old Suggs, from Scottsdale, Arizona, faces four counts of second-degree murder in the deaths of St. Paul residents Nitosha Flug-Presley, 30, Loyace Foreman III, 35, Matthew Pettus, 26, and Jasmine Sturm, 30. Investigators say all four were fatally shot in the head in St. Paul on Sept. 12. Antoine Suggs (credit: Maricopa County Jail) The bodies were found later that afternoon in a black...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

COVID-19 In MN: Nearly 800 Patients With The Virus Need Hospitalization

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — While federal health officials discuss COVID-19 vaccine booster shot advisability, health officials in Minnesota on Wednesday reported 1,642 additional virus cases and 14 more deaths. The update from the Minnesota Department of Health puts the total reported cases at 692,029 and deaths attributed to the virus at 8,025 since the pandemic began. Surging cases due to the Delta variant have been accompanied by rising hospitalizations. As of Tuesday, there are 214 patients with the virus requiring intensive care unit beds, with an additional 580 patients needing non-ICU beds. That’s compared to less than 100 total COVID patients...
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
CBS Minnesota

6 Minnesota Schools Recognized As 2021 National Blue Ribbon Schools

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona has announced 2021’s National Blue Ribbon Schools, which include six schools in Minnesota. Schools are graded on overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups. Cardona made the announcement at an awardee school in Illinois. “This year’s cohort of honorees demonstrates what is possible when committed educators and school leaders create vibrant, welcoming, and affirming school cultures where rich teaching and learning can flourish,” Cardona said. “I commend all our Blue Ribbon honorees for working to keep students healthy and safe while meeting their academic, social, emotional, and mental...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
40K+
Followers
17K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://minnesota.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy