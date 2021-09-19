CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
School Officer In Area Digs Through Trash To Find Student's Missing Earrings From Late Grandma

By Nicole Valinote
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
A Hudson Valley school officer went the extra mile for a student who lost a pair of earrings given to her by her late grandmother.

A fifth-grader at Cornwall Central Middle School in Orange County told school officer Tony that she had left on her lunch tray a pair of earrings that her grandma gave her.

The school said Tony searched through the garbage until he found the earrings and returned them to the girl.

"When we say that CCMS is the best, the people, the kids, the parents, the staff, we aren’t bragging," the school said.

