Start 'Em Sit 'Em: Week 2
Week 1 of the NFL season delivered plenty of highlights, drama, and injuries to create fascinating finishes across the fantasy landscape. Preparing for Week 2 as a fantasy manager requires a goldfish memory, as a lot of the outcomes for individual players will change based on a team's health, their opponent, and playcalling. It's imperative to focus on these three factors while fading coach-speak and beat reporters to the best of your ability. That's not to say completely ignore reports and updates throughout the week, but treat them with healthy skepticism. I will practice what I preach and use these tangible factors as a foundation to formulate the most objective start/sit decisions for some of the most difficult players to assess heading into Week 2.fantasydata.com
