Audi stands for premium quality – thanks to a worldwide, flexible production network, highly qualified employees and one of the most efficient production systems in the entire automotive industry. Increasing digitalization is paving the way for the Smart Factory – the intelligent, digitally connected factory of the future. New high-tech solutions enhance the high quality level even further, while facilitating work in production and ensuring better ergonomics. Audi also pursues ambitious goals in environmental protection. The objective is for all Audi sites to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2025 – the plant in Brussels has already been carbon-neutral since the production start of the Audi e-tron in 2018. In its environmental program “Mission:Zero,” Audi consolidates its environmental protection measures in production in the four action areas of decarbonization in production and logistics, water usage, resource efficiency and biodiversity.