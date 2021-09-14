CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Production and Logistics

audi-mediacenter.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAudi stands for premium quality – thanks to a worldwide, flexible production network, highly qualified employees and one of the most efficient production systems in the entire automotive industry. Increasing digitalization is paving the way for the Smart Factory – the intelligent, digitally connected factory of the future. New high-tech solutions enhance the high quality level even further, while facilitating work in production and ensuring better ergonomics. Audi also pursues ambitious goals in environmental protection. The objective is for all Audi sites to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2025 – the plant in Brussels has already been carbon-neutral since the production start of the Audi e-tron in 2018. In its environmental program “Mission:Zero,” Audi consolidates its environmental protection measures in production in the four action areas of decarbonization in production and logistics, water usage, resource efficiency and biodiversity.

www.audi-mediacenter.com

Comments / 0

Related
itechpost.com

The Future of Supply Chain & the use of ezLoads for Logistics

A supply chain can be defined as a network that is an essential factor because it helps in managing the flow of goods and services, information, and even money from the start of manufacturing a product to delivering it to the consumer. With the technological advancements, temperamental characteristics have been...
INDUSTRY
CFO.com

The Great Logistics Crunch

Over the past 30 years, the winning formula for U.S. manufacturing firms has been simple: outsource as much production as possible to low-cost centers in Asia and ship the goods across the Pacific. That model had a good run, but the unprecedented supply chain disruption affecting every corner of the...
BUSINESS
TrendHunter.com

Smart Digital Logistics Platforms

The Dada Smart Delivery SaaS System provides integrated delivery solutions. Dada Group is China's local on-demand delivery and retail platform. The company's digital logistics platform launch includes an operation platform, a merchant application, and a rider application to benefit retail brands and delivery providers. The new platform aims to streamline...
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Logistics#Resource Efficiency#Ergonomics#Digitalization#Biodiversity#The Smart Factory
Variety

Finnish Producers Act to Reduce Carbon Footprint of Local Production

Finnish producers are hailing a new partnership aimed at combatting climate change on projects shooting in the country, says Anni Wessman, head of APFI, the film and TV producers’ association in Finland. The initiative, done in concert with the Albert international environmental nonprofit focused on the film and TV sector, will give producers a set of tools and metrics already embraced by 20 countries for measuring everything that factors into a production’s carbon footprint. “One of the key points of this initiative is to offer concrete practical tools for productions,” Wessman says. “Sustainability policies only make a difference when it’s clear that...
ENVIRONMENT
Sourcing Journal

Maersk Acquires Fashion Logistics Startup

This is Maersk’s third acquisition this year within e-commerce logistics and it comes through its venture capital arm, Maersk Growth. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Expert Ratings For GXO Logistics

Over the past 3 months, 11 analysts have published their opinion on GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
STOCKS
builtinchicago.org

Chicago Logistics Company Echo Global Logistics Is Acquired for $1.3B

Yet another Chicago company has secured a coveted $1+ billion buyout. On Friday, logistics company Echo Global Logistics announced that it was being acquired by private equity firm The Jordan Company. The companies revealed that The Jordan Company was paying $48.25 per share in the transaction, valuing Echo at $1.3 billion. This is a sizable payout for Echo, considering that the $48.25 per share price tag represents a 54 percent jump from the company’s share price at close on Thursday. It’s also approximately 32 percent larger than the company’s share price all-time-high.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Audi
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
The Independent

Food supplies could be hit by CO2 shortage in days, warns Iceland boss

Food supply shortages could happen in the “coming days and weeks” if the carbon dioxide issue continues, a supermarket boss has warned.Richard Walker managing director of Iceland said Christmas food supplies could be impacted by a reduced supply of the gas – but stressed that the damage could be felt much sooner.Meanwhile, trade body leaders have called on the Government to “urgently ensure adequate supplies” of carbon dioxide to keep food production going.“This is no longer about whether or not Christmas will be okay, it’s about keeping the wheels turning and the lights on so we can actually...
GAS PRICE
KOLO TV Reno

Ford investing $50 million in Carson City company

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Ford Motor Company is investing in battery technology and recycling with a Northern Nevada Company. Ford and Redwoods Materials of Carson City will work together to “build out battery recycling and a domestic battery supply chain.”. Ford says its $50 million investment is designed...
CARSON CITY, NV
Telegraph

Food shortages ‘by end of week’ as CO2 crisis grows

Shoppers face a shortage of meat and even ready-made pizzas long before Christmas if the carbon dioxide crisis continues, supermarket bosses and producers warned on Monday. The British Retail Consortium, which represents the major chains, said it expected to see food shortages by the end of the week, while pork suppliers warned of "farmageddon" within 10 days.
FOOD SAFETY
audi-mediacenter.com

Employees shape transformation: Digital qualification at Audi continues to pick up speed

“Digital Shift”, a future-oriented pilot project that aims to transform the workforce, has been launched at Audi site at Neckarsulm. The project gives employees the opportunity to qualify for future jobs in Digital Production. An unconventional recruiting concept puts the focus on interests instead of qualifications. This qualification initiative will serve as the blueprint for additional pilot projects. Under the project name “Digital Future”, IT-minded employees at the Ingolstadt site will also have the opportunity to upgrade their qualifications.
BUSINESS
SDTimes.com

Data is leaking as employees leave in “Great Resignation”

New data shows a direct correlation between resignations, departing employees, and data exposure events. This is of particular interest to organizations currently as companies experience what’s been called “the Great Resignation.” As employees leave their companies, they oftentimes — intentionally or otherwise — take valuable source code, patent applications, and customer lists with them.
BUSINESS
The Independent

Energy crisis: Government strikes deal to restart CO2 production as Ofgem orders firms to pay tariff

The government has reached a deal with American firm CF Industries to restart carbon dioxide production at its UK plants in Cheshire and Teesside.Business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng met with the company over the weekend, after it had stopped work at its plants following a spike in global gas prices.The halt in production has led to a food production crisis, as CO2 is used widely in food processing, from packaging meat and other foodstuffs to providing the carbonation in beer and other fizzy drinks.It comes as the government’s cap on energy prices looks set to rise by a further £178...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Sourcing Journal

Wrangler Brings Jeans Made with Infinna Fiber to European Market

Kontoor Brands-owned Wrangler is the latest denim giant to give Infinna, Infinited Fiber Company’s regenerated and recyclable fiber, the green light. Wrangler launched Monday a two-piece collection that combines the innovative fiber with its own industry-leading innovations including Indigood, a foam-dye technology that lowers wastewater by over 99 percent, and an e-flow finishing process that uses “nano bubbles” to distribute chemical products more efficiently during the fabric’s finishing process. The fabrics used in the collection are made with 30 percent Infinna fiber and 70 percent cotton. Infinna allows clothing manufacturers to bypass conventional cotton production, which is known for its extensive water and...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
gmauthority.com

General Motors Planning To Make Significant Changes To Its Supply Chain

General Motors is planning to make significant changes to its supply chain in the wake of the semiconductor chip shortage, which has already cut 800,000 vehicles from the automaker’s planned production so far this year. GM CEO Mary Barra revealed the automaker’s plan to overhaul its supply chain in a...
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

‘No Signs of a Sustained Easing’ of Global Trade Gridlock

The Kiel Trade Indicator, which estimates trade based on real-time maritime traffic, expects September’s ship movement to be a standstill. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy