CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Lineup Advice: Week Two

By Jeff Haverlack
dynastyleaguefootball.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the article2021 Lineup Advice – — before posting WE'RE BACK! To our knowledge, DLF is the only fantasy site that answers your specific lineup questions all seventeen weeks of the NFL regular season and into the post-season as well. It’s just another feature we offer our valued premium subscribers. First and foremost, a huge THANK YOU to all our premium members who support what DLF is doing here. Without you, we wouldn’t still be here after 15 years! There’s just far too much work and time involved in running a site like this and your support aids us tremendously by giving us the ability to attract and retain the best dynasty writers in the business. Beyond that, it allows for solid hosting, tools, utilities, development, podcasts and the delivery mechanisms to get all that content to you. Thank you again! If you’re not a subscriber but use the DLF Forums, or have been interested in what we’re all about, there’s no time like now to give us a try. I can personally guarantee you’ll be hard pressed to find another business, let alone one on the Internet, which cares about its members more and focuses on its value proposition like DLF. That’s a personal commitment, to each of you, which has guided us from day-one! We strive to keep our prices low so everyone can afford one of our membership options and, again, we can’t do what we do without YOU! 2021 Lineup Advice From the first year we started offering “personalized” lineup advice to DLF members each and every week of the NFL season, our membership has grown many fold. It’s no longer a simple or quick process. Simply put, I wouldn’t have it any other way! It’s part of our value proposition to each of you and, most importantly, it’s one of the ways I get to know our members individually. Interfacing with each of you is what makes what we’re doing here so special, and we very much hope you see and enjoy that difference. We’re a unicorn in the fantasy space. But our growing membership base is forcing me to make a few changes to ensure I can keep up with the volume and still provide the quality input you’ve come to expect. Rare are the questions which I can simply “pop off” an answer to. With each one, I research up to seven different variables to arrive at my response and that takes time. Please see below for my notes concerning this service for 2021. I ask that you read them and hold to them toward helping me help more of you. And, perhaps, helping me to keep my sanity. IMPORTANT NOTES • NEW: Please limit your text and questions. DLF's growth has been tremendous. Long (story) questions or questions involving multiple players and positions take a ton of time and I'm genuinely concerned about my ability to provide quality and timely advice. I would love to be able to answer the old questions of old, but there just won't be that much time. Please limit, in any way possible, your questions. I'm trying very hard to not limit questions to one per individual. • IMPORTANT: If any of your questions involve players who play on Thursday night, please put "TNF" on the first line by itself at the top of your question. • If at all possible, please don’t submit your question until AFTER the Thursday night game, unless it involves a player playing on Thursday night. This allows me to concentrate on the TNF game first while also allowing more time for injury news from the previous week. Because of the popularity, I answer questions as they come in and much can change in a few days. • Because of our comment system, it’s VERY easy to miss your response(s) to my advice. I don’t get alerts to new questions or responses you make to my response to you. I have to physically scroll from top to bottom each time to look for responses. Depending on the number of questions each week, I may miss any response to my advice. When in doubt, make a new entry at the bottom and reference your earlier question if needed. • Scoring System – Let me know if your league is PPR, non-PPR, etc. or if there are any unusual scoring rules that would affect the advice. • I always like to see what YOU are thinking on your question(s) first. On those “coin-flip” plays, as I call them, knowing which way you are leaning helps me. • My crystal ball isn’t perfect and I can assure you I “feel” any advice which ends up being incorrect. I do often go back and check my last week’s advice. I’m very proud of my track record and like to think I’m more accurate than the “Magic 8-Ball” approach but, in the end, it’s only an guess. An educated guess, but still only a guess. Go easy on me. I’m hard enough on me for both of us. • I cannot be the coach of your team and all advice is just that: “advice." Ultimately, the decision is yours to make and you should always be fully accountable to that. Look to me as that little person on your shoulder chiming in with his thoughts. • Do NOT wait until game-day to ask your questions. Life here at DLF can be very busy as is my life away from DLF. Waiting until game day runs the risk of not getting a response. I always make an attempt to check before kick-off on game day, but I can’t guarantee it. It’s always best to give me at least 24 hours. • It’s not uncommon for me to answer questions out of order due to injury status of a mentioned player, players who play earlier in the week or any number of other reasons. If it looks like I’ve skipped you, I likely have saved you for later until I have more information. It’s also possible your question is too long and I’m prioritizing other more easily answered questions. Brief questions always get priority as I can answer more of them quickly. • I rarely answer questions after kick-off of the first games on Sunday. I often am away to watch the games and can’t guarantee I will/can check. If I’m available and able, I do try to check in. • HAVE FUN! I so enjoy interfacing with each of you and look forward to your comments to my advice while following along with how your team is performing. This game has a lot to offer us die-hard fans, so don’t let its twists and turns, injuries and/or run of bad luck remove any of the enjoyment. Win or lose, there’s always next week or next year! Good luck this year. Fortune favors the bold – but there’s no substitute for preparation. Now, let’s go have some fun!

dynastyleaguefootball.com

Comments / 0

Related
dynastyleaguefootball.com

Flip or Stick? Elijah Mitchell and Ty’Son Williams

Two rookie backs burst on the scene in week one. Should you flip or stick?. Gain Instant Access to this article and so much more. A full year of access is only $49.99. Try DLF Premium for only $7.99 with a Monthly Subscription. Premium membership provides access to all of...
NFL
bleedinggreennation.com

More bad news for the Cowboys ahead of their Week 3 game against the Eagles

The Dallas Cowboys’ 2021 season isn’t off to a great start. Not long after losing to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFL Kickoff Game, news broke that they’d be losing two key starters in the near future. Starting wide receiver Michael Gallup was placed on injured reserve with the expectation he’ll miss three-to-five weeks. Starting right tackle La’el Collins, meanwhile, was hit with a five-game suspension that begins in Week 2.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexander Johnson
FanSided

The KC Chiefs were right about Le’Veon Bell

Last year, during the NFL postseason, Le’Veon Bell had a clear lane ahead of him, the exact sort of scenario for which he was signed by the K.C. Chiefs at midseason. It was the ideal setup for the recently maligned veteran, a chance on the NFL’s biggest stage in front of primetime cameras to show what he can still do before entering another chance for a free agent payday.
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Reportedly Cut Quarterback On Tuesday Morning

The Dallas Cowboys have reportedly parted ways with one of their quarterbacks. According to ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler, the NFC East franchise has released young quarterback Ben DiNucci. The former James Madison University quarterback played in three games for the Cowboys last season. He started a Sunday Night Football...
NFL
The Spun

Thaddeus Moss, Son Of Randy Moss, Reportedly Gets Released

Earlier this offseason, the Washington Football team released tight end Thaddeus Moss after one season with the team. He didn’t have to wait very long for his next NFL opportunity, though. The Cincinnati Bengals claimed the son of NFL legend Randy Moss, who was re-united with his college quarterback – Joe Burrow.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Antonio Brown News

On Wednesday morning, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers learned some tough news about wide receiver Antonio Brown. According to multiple reports, the Buccaneers placed the talented wide receiver on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Buccaneers insider Rick Stroud was the first one to break the news. “He’ll need to remain asymptomatic and have...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big Week#Jonathan Taylor#American Football#Lineup Advice#Dlf#The Dlf Forums#Tnf#Non Ppr
The Spun

Peyton Manning Had Blunt Message For Tom Brady Last Night

Earlier this year, the NFL announced that its loosening up its restrictions regarding jersey numbers. That decision didn’t go over well with Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. Brady vented about the NFL’s jersey number rule prior to the Buccaneers’ season opener. He believes it’ll give the defense an unfair...
NFL
AOL Corp

Packers Release Another One Of Aaron Rodgers’ Favorites

The Green Bay Packers released tight end Bronson Kaufusi this afternoon, despite the fact Aaron Rodgers praised the BYU product recently. We’ve seen the Packers get rid of guys Rodgers likes before, and their release of wide receiver Jake Kumerow in 2020 is the biggest example. Rodgers told people he thought Kumerow was Green Bay’s second-best wideout in camp, and his disapproval of the move contributed to the star quarterback’s discontent with the organization this offseason.
NFL
The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Release Kicker Following Week 2

Prior to the Cowboys’ Week 2 win, they had yet to finalize their kicker position. Then, Greg Zuerlein went out and nailed a game-winning 56-yard field goal to beat the Chargers. Competition closed. The Cowboys released kicker Lirim Hajrullahu on Tuesday. He had been on the practice squad just in...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fantasy Football
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

MRI Results On Baker Mayfield’s Shoulder Are Reportedly In

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield had to leave yesterday’s game against the Houston Texans with a shoulder injury. He came right back in and helped the Browns win the game, but how is he feeling now?. Speaking to the media on Monday, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski provided an update...
NFL
Yardbarker

Former Falcons WR Julio Jones angers Titans Head Coach

The Atlanta Falcons weren't the only ones to have a tough debut on Sunday. Atlanta was blown out 32-6 by the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, and former Falcons receiver Julio Jones is in hot water with Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel after getting a personal foul in the first quarter.
NFL
fastphillysports.com

WENTZ ‘A BAD TEAMMATE, SELFISH, RELEASE HIM,’ INDY WRITER SAYS!

Colts QB Carson Wentz is on the COVID list, and we all assume that he has not been vaccinated against the virus, unlike the vast majority of NFL players, who want to avoid a forfeit. Indy Star columnist Gregg Doyel has seen enough of Wentz, whom he bashed in his...
NFL
The Spun

NFL Announces Fine For Titans Wide Receiver Julio Jones

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Julio Jones got hit with a pretty hefty fine from the NFL on Saturday. Jones was called for unnecessary roughness during the Titans’ blowout loss to the Arizona Cardinals last weekend. The NFL has fined Jones $10,815 as a result, per NFL insider Tom Pelissero. “The...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy