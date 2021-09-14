CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
LA native Royal Skye Releases New Single ‘Victim’

By Aron Scott
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRoyal Skye’s new single “Victim” is the artistic representation of her struggle and hustle. From foster homes, abuse, and incarceration, to the grit and grind that got her where she is today — “Victim” has it all. As an LA native, Royal Skye’s artistic journey hasn’t been an easy one....

gratefulweb.com

Danny Golden Releases New Single "Las Vegas"

Today, Austin-based musician Danny Golden released his new single “Las Vegas” recorded with Chris Boosahda (best known for his work with Shakey Graves). Glide Magazine praised the song saying “infusing his music with indie rock, pop and Americana, Golden conjures up his own sound that features an appropriate amount of guitar rocking alongside lyrics that resonate as sharply as a strong hangover.” Danny is also about to set out on tour with David Ramirez, full list of tour dates below.
LAS VEGAS, NV
grimygoods.com

Combo Chimbita Release Hypnotic New Single “Memoria” Meditating on the Power of Memory

New York City natives Combo Chimbita have released a hypnotic, melodramatic new single “Memoria.” In their new single, the Latinx quartet utilize a mix of sounds from heavy synth to cumbia dub rhythms to create an echoing, unrelenting melody with lyrics that meditate on the power of memory. Focusing on the moments that deeply affect us in life, the band takes from their own experiences to pen an intrinsically emotional song. Lyrics sung in Spanish are delivered with an understated eloquence and hang in the air like moisture in high humidity. “Memoria” is a dense, potent single that evokes strong emotions and speaks to human endeavors and our relationship to the world around us, both natural and unnatural.
ROCK MUSIC
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

PAPA ROACH Releases Music Video For New Single 'Kill The Noise'

California rockers PAPA ROACH have just shared "Kill The Noise", a powerful, anthemic new single and second track from their forthcoming album. The song, produced by WZRD BLD (a.k.a. Drew Fulk; A DAY TO REMEMBER, BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE, LIL WAYNE) and Andrew Goldstein (ALL TIME LOW, BLACKBEAR, LINKIN PARK, MAROON 5), is a powerful example of heavy riffs and emotional lyrics, driven by singer Jacoby Shaddix's ongoing mission to help anyone overcome mental struggles and anxieties. The accompanying music video, directed by Jacoby's brother Bryson Roatch, takes the viewer on a journey of escaping the confines of your own mind through a raw and energetic performance.
MUSIC
Kerrang

Angels & Airwaves release new single, Spellbound

Angels & Airwaves have released a new video for their track Spellbound, taken from their upcoming sixth full-length LIFEFORMS. The kaleidoscopic, neon-drenched video was directed by frontman Tom DeLonge. Always one to try new things, AVA’s new video uses a laser programming technique called laser banding to create a laser-walled cube, which the band perform inside of. Stages are just so old-fashioned.
MUSIC
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

ADEMA Is Planning To Release A New Single 'Every Six To Eight Weeks'

Last month, ADEMA released its first single in nearly a decade, "Ready To Die". The song is taken from the band's upcoming album, "360 Degrees Of Separation". In a brand new interview with Michael Nagy of Discoveringbands.com, ADEMA frontman Ryan Shuck (ORGY, JULIEN-K, DEAD BY SUNRISE), who joined the group in 2019, stated about the track: "'Ready To Die' took the better part of the last two years to kind of develop. It's not like we sat down and took two years to write the song, but when I joined the band, we kind of needed to figure out whether or not a) I would work in the band, and it turned out to work; on the first tour, it worked really, really well. And then b) would be what do we sound like and where do we go with me as the singer? So we spent a lot of time just talking, being friends, kind of discussing what makes ADEMA, ADEMA. What is it that is so cool? And me coming in as a fan and a friend, and then now part of the band, I can use that detachment to essentially reinforce to these guys what I think it is. So we kind of spent some time writing. We wrote a bunch of songs — we have probably seven or eight tracks that we [could] play right now, but we wanna be careful with what we let out and when. And we just kind of developed for a while and really focused on where we came from — nu metal, Bakersfield, KORN, all the people that we came up with, the movement that we were part of starting. And as we kind of started working through all that, 'Ready To Die' and a couple of other tracks started rising to the top as the most pure ADEMA sound, and I was able to be me on top of it, and it just worked. And from what we can see so far, the fans agree."
MUSIC
mxdwn.com

Andrew W.K Releases Powerful New Single “Stay True To Your Heart”

Andrew W.K. has released “Stay True To Your Heart,” another song to his new album God Is Partying. The album itself will be out on September 10. As a preview of what the album has to offer Andrew released singles of “Babalon,” “I’m in Heaven” and “Everybody Sins,” which is another name for his newly released single “Stay True To Your Heart.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
canadianbeats.ca

Hush releases new single, “Story of Gold”

Toronto, ON-based indie-pop duo, Hush is made up of singer-songwriter Jessica Deutsch and multi-instrumentalist music producer Tyler Emond. The pair have unveiled their new single, “Story of Gold” from their upcoming EP, Pull the Sky, which is set for release in Fall 2021. The single is co-written and co-produced by Deutsch and Emond in their home studio.
MUSIC
globalazmedia.com

Wave Break Release New Single “Tug of War”

NEW JERSEY, USA | SEPTEMBER 8th, 2021 – Alternative rock outfit Wave Break have released their new single “Tug of War,” out on all digital platforms NOW. The third single off of their upcoming sophomore EP, “Tug of War” is a continuation of the punchy, punky, alternative blend that Wave Break has demonstrated on their previous two single releases. The song packs a tight punch, and lead vocalist Kelly Barber bursts at the edges with power. Although yet to be announced, Wave Break’s new EP, and its first three singles, are unavoidable rock ear candy. About “Tug of War,” Wave Break states:
MUSIC
cincymusic.com

Brandon Gray & The Outlaw Skies Release New Single

Brandon Gray & The Outlaw Skies are relaxing the single, "Heroin Under the Mattress" on Friday, September 17th! It's a powerful song written by Brandon Gray based on a run made on an EMS call a few years back. Brandon brings an Americana storytelling vibe with rock n roll roots....
MUSIC
theobelisk.net

Vokonis Release New Single “Null & Void”

Never mind its the breadth of its melodic verses, the corresponding crush of its hook, or the driving finish to which it’s all headed, Vokonis‘ new single “Null & Void” is entirely justified as a standalone release by its artwork. Look at that cover. Anyone see Arrival? Kind of reminds of that, but swampier. True, the Swedish outfit’s 2021 outing, Odyssey (review here), already boasted one of the best covers I’ve seen so far this year, if not the best — I can’t think of anything off the top of my head that’s better; if you’ve got a contender, let me know — but the sentient-swamp-fungus-root-legged-insectoid is truly something unto itself. It’s so good I didn’t even include a band picture with this post because I didn’t want to distract from it. Shit, I’ve got pics of Vokonis archived since before they were Vokonis. This was a conscious decision. Look at that thing!
ROCK MUSIC
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

L.A. GUNS Release Music Video For New Single 'Cannonball'

Long-running hard rockers L.A. GUNS will release their new studio album, "Checkered Past", on November 12 via Frontiers Music Srl. Fans can get another preview of the album with the release of the official music video for the second single "Cannonball". Written and recorded during late 2020 and early 2021,...
MUSIC
guitargirlmag.com

LAUREN DAVIDSON DIVES DEEP INTO PERSONAL NEW SINGLE RELEASE “A LITTLE LOVE”

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (September 10th, 2021) – Singer-songwriter Lauren Davidson showcases a vulnerable side of her art with the release of her new single “A Little Love.” This single is the fifth release of her upcoming EP, Hindsight is 2020. You can stream the new single by clicking here. The new...
MUSIC
thisis50.com

A Rising West LA Native, ChampCash Connects With Talented Producer Tayo Fetti For New Single “Only Friends”

Rising Los Angeles recording artist Champ Cash is all about the money in the release of his new single “Only Friends.” A flip on the trending social app, Cash taps talented producer, Tay Fetti, to rap about how cash rules everything around him and don’t have time to play around with the ladies. “You lose money chasing woman, you will never lose women chasing money,” says Champ Cash.
LOS ANGELES, CA
nextmosh.com

My Morning Jacket release new video single, “Love Love Love”

Share the post "My Morning Jacket release new video single, “Love Love Love”" Kentucky rockers My Morning Jacket have shared their new song titled “Love Love Love,’ which you can check out below in official music video form. The track serves as the first single to be released from the band’s self-titled ninth studio offering (out October 22 through ATO Records – pre-order).
MUSIC
MetalSucks

Thrice Release New Single “Summer Set Fire to the Rain”

Thrice have released “Summer Set Fire to the Rain,” the newest single from their forthcoming album, Horizons/East. “How often is life spilling over with beauty and novelty and possibility and all we can do is complain, in this case about getting wet, and to miss the moment completely? So much depends on how we attend to each moment.
MUSIC
undertheradarmag.com

Vex Message Release New Single Ahead Of Debut Album

Lancaster-based synth-rock trio Vex Message released the second single from their forthcoming self-titled debut album last week. Entitled “No You Don’t”, it follows previous single “Data Regime” which came out earlier this year. Continuing their wryly cynical take on the modern world, the latest single is a challenge to the...
MUSIC
gratefulweb.com

Wild The Coyote Releases Gritty New Single “Silver Round Bullet”

The supremely talented Wild the Coyote has now released his newest single, “Silver Round Bullet.” The song is the first from his upcoming EP, 7 Roses. Following his previous releases, this track continues with Coyote’s unique, gritty style and delivers an electrifying listening experience. “Silver Round Bullet” is available now to stream or download on all platforms.
MUSIC
Complex

CJ Releases New Single and Video “Replica” f/ El Alfa

Multi-platinum Puerto Rican rapper CJ has returned with a brand new single and video titled “Replica,” which features a guest appearance from El Alfa. It’s produced by Chael Produciendo, the Grammy-nominated hitmaker who previously produced El Alfa’s massive hit “La Mamá de la Mamá,” which also featured CJ and amassed over 150 million streams.
MUSIC
24hip-hop.com

Kelly Glow lights a ‘Fya’ with New Album & hot New Single ‘Pretty Girls Dance’

ATLANTA, GA – Her name is Glow, and her music is all about keeping it lit. Kelly Glow is not a new artist on the scene, but her latest album “Fya” is a new sound and style from this amazing artist who has already made a name for herself in the industry. After spending some successful years within the Gospel genre, Kelly Glow is now exploring K-Pop and the fusion of Pop and Hip- Hop with her new project. Filled with upbeat dance music and energetic vibes, the album is pure fun with a heavy dose of adrenaline that proves the title of the album to be perfectly appropriate.
ATLANTA, GA
24hip-hop.com

Artist lyndsy Releases his Debut Single ‘WHY, HOW?’

Lyndsy releases his debut track, ‘WHY, HOW?’. A fiery and expressive release, this song focuses on lydnsy’s emotions, with a particular emphasis on wanting something he can’t have. From losing someone he loved, to being in failed past relationships, lyndsy reflects on what he put himself and his lovers through, and the challenges that he has had to constantly face.
MUSIC

