Hungry? Johnstown slavic festival and baconfest return this weekend

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — Some tasty treats are being cooked up in Cambria County this weekend as more festivals return after a hiatus from the pandemic. The Johnstown Slavic Festival will return to Cambria City on Friday at the Johnstown Heritage Discovery Center and organizers expect a big crowd. You’ll be able to enjoy homemade Slavic food like nutrolls, pierogi’s, halushky and some new items like nutroll sundaes and Slavic beer. There will also be live music, dancing and vendors. The nutroll eating competition won’t return this year as festival chairman Brian Subich says that was a concern with COVID-19. Subich says the festival will be back bigger and better than ever.