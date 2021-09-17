CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why the $5.4 trillion ETF market faces its biggest crisis since inception

By Mark DeCambre
 2 days ago
Every week we highlight the most timely exchange-traded fund news, from new launches to inflows and performance.

The Motley Fool

3 No-Brainer Buffett Stocks to Invest $300 in Right Now

Bram Berkowitz mainly writes in the financials bureau covering the banking sector. Prior to The Motley Fool, he wrote about and covered community and regional banks in New England for The Warren Group. Amazon has never looked stronger, and it's built to win the future. U.S. Bancorp survived Berkshire Hathaway's...
CNN

Dow tumbles 900 points as Wall Street's fears turn to China

New York (CNN Business) — The Dow and the broader US stock market fell sharply Monday as Chinese real estate conglomerate Evergrande's debt crisis made American investors uneasy. Stocks sank deep into the red at the opening bell and continued to slide throughout the day. The Dow (INDU) dropped more...
Ron Wyden
AFP

Global stocks sink on Evergrande contagion fears

World stocks sank Monday as trading floors were gripped by contagion fears from the expected collapse of debt-plagued Chinese property giant Evergrande, while spiking energy costs and the standoff over the US borrowing limit also put investors on red alert. Strong inflation numbers, uncertainty surrounding the upcoming Federal Reserve meeting, surging Covid-19 infections and signs of weakness in the global recovery further depressed sentiment. Wall Street succumbed to the bad vibes, with the Nasdaq losing more than two percent and the S&P 500 and Dow losing 1.7 percent and 1.8 percent, respectively. Beyond the Evergrande saga, Gregori Volokhine of Meeschaert Financial Services blamed the standoff over the US debt ceiling -- which the Republican opposition said they will not vote to raise -- for souring the mood on Wall Street.
The Motley Fool

3 Winning Stocks Down 33% (or More) to Buy Hand Over Fist

These innovative stocks have been hit by short-term concerns, yet their outlooks remain as bright as ever. For nearly 18 months, investors have enjoyed a historic bounce-back rally in the stock market. After losing 34% in roughly a month during the first quarter of 2020, the benchmark S&P 500 has since doubled in value.
The Motley Fool

This Exciting IPO Stock Has a $240 Billion Market Opportunity

We've seen quite a few property technology, or PropTech, companies go public over the past year or so, but one that has a particularly interesting market opportunity is Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR). In this Fool Live video clip, recorded on Sept. 10, Fool.com contributors Matt Frankel, CFP, and Lou Whiteman discuss Matterport's business and growth potential.
#Mutual Fund#Best Market#Index Fund#Twitter#Mdecambre#Urnm#Ura#Oih#Remx#Psi#Factset#Cboe#Msos#Kweb#Emqq#5 1 Invesco China#Cqqq#The Internal Revenue Code#Cfra#Ici
investing.com

3 Top Monthly Income Stocks

Finding the right mix of income-producing stocks can be a daunting task. In addition to finding the right investments, you also need to plan accordingly to what can be very different payout schedules. Fortunately, there is another option for prospective investors, such as these top monthly income stocks. A little...
KIRO 7 Seattle

US stocks are heading for their biggest slump since Feburary

Stocks slumped on Wall Street Monday, mirroring losses overseas and putting the S&P 500 index on track for its biggest drop since February. Worries about debt-engorged Chinese property developers — and the damage they could do to investors worldwide if they default — are rippling across markets. Investors are also concerned that the U.S. Federal Reserve could signal this week that it's planning to pull back some of the support measures it's been giving markets and the economy.
Benzinga

Barron's Latest Picks And Pans: Apple, Bitcoin, a Goldman Sachs ETF, Nike And More

This weekend's Barron's cover story examines the threats and opportunities as currencies go digital. Other featured articles discuss the race for a COVID-19 pill, why big U.S. companies will be ramping up dividends and buybacks, and the obstacles and challenges for the solar sector. Also, see the prospects for mining...
CNN

Evergrande's debt crisis is wreaking havoc on Hong Kong's stock market

Hong Kong (CNN Business) — Evergrande's debt crisis is continuing to unsettle investors in Asia and raising concerns about whether a potential default by the troubled Chinese conglomerate could spill over to other parts of the economy. Shares of Evergrande Group plummeted 10% in Hong Kong on Monday, hitting just...
Business Insider

Ripple Effect Pressuring Global Stock Markets

The orderly selloff we’ve been having just got a bit disorderly. The markets started the week feeling like it was a Manic Monday with stock futures sharply lower on extended concerns regarding China’s real estate sector. Of particular interest is Hong Kong-listed Chinese developer Evergrande Group and whether Beijing will...
money.com

Investors Finally Think the Stock Market Is About to Fall

If you want to hear an optimistic outlook for the stock market right now, don't ask investors. Investors' expectations that stock prices will rise over the next six months dropped 16.4 percentage points this week to 22.4%. That's the lowest level of bullish sentiment since the heart of the pandemic in July 2020 and far below the historical average low of 28%, according to the latest American Association of Individual Investors (AAII) sentiment survey.
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

