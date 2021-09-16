New Windows 11 release date features surpassed with latest build

The latest build for Windows 11 was released this week with features that’ll likely appear AFTER the first public version of Windows 11. This version of the operating system can be found in the Windows Insider Program’s Dev channel. Microsoft made clear with this release that we’re now at the point at which they’re sending developers versions of Windows 11 with builds different from those of the Windows 11 experience that’ll be released to the public on October 5, 2021.

If you are doing everything in your power to get access to Windows 11 as soon as possible, this is not the build for you. If you’re looking for a slightly more stable version of Windows 11 right now, go back a few builds – this one has what Thurrott describes as “a ton of known issues.”

An oddity that appears in this build is a right-skewed set of taskbar buttons. If you’re especially sensitive to correctly-aligned elements in your operating system, this bit will drive you absolutely mad. It’s safe to assume that little cosmetic flaws like this will not be present in the first public release of Windows 11 in October.

If on the other hand you’re looking for the most updated version of Windows for developers, this version (build 22458) includes a new Sign-in options link. That link can be found on the Power menu in Start – tap that Windows button to see what’s up.

If you’re fully comfortable waiting for the release of Windows 11 to the public with day-1 download from Microsoft, you’ll be set for October 5. If you take a peek at our basic what you need to know about the Windows 11 release date write-up, you’ll find the way to make it happen. In short: Settings – Windows Update – Check for Updates!

Take a peek at the timeline below for more information on the release of Windows 11, and check in on the Windows 11 requirements of which you will need to be aware. If you have a computer released in the past few years, chances are good you’ll be ready for Windows 11 on launch day.