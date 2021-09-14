CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Before It All Got Silly, Derek Carr Kept His Cool

By Lauren Theisen
defector.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s easy to forget in the delirium and the cruelty and the agony of overtime in last night’s Raiders-Ravens game, but for a solid three minutes or so around 11:30 p.m. ET, it really looked like Justin Tucker was going to be the Ravens’ hero yet again. With 42 seconds left and the game tied at 24, the most accurate kicker in NFL history smashed another no-doubter field goal from 47 yards away, erasing any memories of a shaky postseason and, one thought, putting the Ravens in position to wrap up the game barring a miracle.

defector.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Raiders Reportedly Make Decision On QB Marcus Mariota

The Las Vegas Raiders have reportedly made a tough decision on quarterback Marcus Mariota. According to a report from NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Raiders are placing the veteran quarterback on the injured reserve list. Mariota suffered a quad injury during the Raiders’ opening weekend win over the Baltimore...
NFL
The Spun

Report: Giants, Ravens Agree To Tuesday Trade

No NFL team has been more active than the Baltimore Ravens over the past few days. General manager Eric DeCosta has pulled off a handful of trades before Tuesday’s roster deadline, and it’s pretty evident that he’s not done making moves. ESPN insider Adam Schefter is reporting that Baltimore is...
NFL
The Spun

Jon Gruden Uses 1 Movie To Describe Lamar Jackson

Jon Gruden and the Las Vegas Raiders will face off against Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens in the first Monday night game of the 2021 NFL season. This primetime matchup already has plenty of hype, but Gruden made sure to boost that excitement with some comments on Saturday afternoon.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Derek Carr
Yardbarker

Derek Carr And Jon Gruden May Be In For A Wild Raiders Season

The 2021 NFL season will be the fourth chapter in Jon Gruden and Derek Carr’s partnership with the Las Vegas Raiders. So far, their record has improved with each year. The Raiders finished 4-12 in 2018, 7-9 the following season, and 8-8 in their first season in Las Vegas. Carr’s...
NFL
Sporting News

Jon Gruden explains why Raiders took delay of game penalty as they lined up for game-winnning field goal

Carl Nassib's strip sack of Lamar Jackson in overtime set the Raiders up to put a winning stamp on their first game with fans at Allegiant Stadium. Las Vegas got the ball at the 27-yard line, well within the range of kicker Daniel Carlson, who had hit a 55-yard field goal to send the game into overtime. They ran the ball once on first down and picked up an extra yard. That was all Jon Gruden needed to see before summoning the field goal unit to attempt the game-winning kick.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Raiders Ravens#Que#Paulada#Vantagem#Mnf#Ravensflock#Nflbrasil#Sprint
FanSided

Las Vegas Raiders: Derek Carr suddenly a darling of the national media

The Las Vegas Raiders have long heard that Derek Carr may not be the long-term answer, but he is starting to gain some love from the national media. The Las Vegas Raiders franchise knows they have a solid quarterback in Derek Carr, a player who has broken numerous Raiders records and has played at an MVP level at times in his career. The problem is, most national media hosts feel he is just holding down the position in Las Vegas and is not a part of the long-term solution for head coach Jon Gruden.
NFL
FanSided

Video: Jackson Mahomes dumped water on a Ravens fan after Chiefs loss

Patrick Mahomes’ brother, Jackson, dumped water on a Baltimore Ravens fan after the Kansas City Chiefs lost 36-35. The Kansas City Chiefs looked as though they were cruising to a victory over the Baltimore Ravens. That was evident after their 35-24 lead in the third quarter. That never came to fruition, thanks in part to two costly second half turnovers by Chiefs, allowing Lamar Jackson to lead the Ravens to a 36-35 victory.
NFL
The Spun

Raiders Wide Receiver Reportedly Requested His Release

A notable wide receiver is officially on the open market this Tuesday. In a surprising turn of events, the Las Vegas Raiders have released John Brown. According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, the Raiders actually released Brown because that was his request. It’s unclear what went on behind the scenes in Las Vegas.
NFL
The Spun

Jon Gruden Announces Injury News For Derek Carr

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr dazzled for a second consecutive week in his team’s noteworthy win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, but he didn’t come out completely unscathed. The 30-year-old reportedly suffered a minor ankle injury and underwent an MRI on Monday. Despite not missing a play in...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
AOL Corp

Baltimore Ravens Reportedly Signing Another Former Pro Bowl RB

The Baltimore Ravens made the move everyone expected them to make Thursday night. They signed veteran running back Latavius Murray. Murray is in the process of finalizing a deal with Baltimore, according to Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic. He is one of four running backs the Ravens have signed in the last couple of days.
NFL
The Spun

Las Vegas Raiders Reportedly Signing Veteran RB

The Las Vegas Raiders are reportedly adding a veteran running back to their roster of Friday. According to Washington Football Team insider Nicki Jhabvala, the Raiders are poaching sixth-year NFL pro Peyton Barber off the WFT practice squad. In 2020, Barber served as a third-string running back option for Washington,...
NFL
NBC Sports

Where will Cam Newton play next? Here are five possible destinations

Bill Belichick stunned the football world on Tuesday when the New England Patriots released Cam Newton. Newton appeared to be ahead of rookie Mac Jones on the depth chart all summer after starting 15 games for the Patriots last year. In 2020, Newton had 20 total touchdowns (12 rushing, eight passing), 10 interceptions and 2,657 passing yards.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Charles Barkley would like Derek Carr to stop overthrowing his receivers

To put it kindly, things did not start out well for the Raiders’ passing game against the Ravens on Monday Night Football. In the first quarter, Derek Carr completed two passes on 10 targets for 22 yards, he missed a wide-open Henry Ruggs III deep downfield on what turned into a nine-yard dumpoff to fullback Alex Ingold, he had at least two dropped interceptions, and tight end Darren Waller caught just one pass on seven targets because Carr was airmailing footballs everywhere except in Waller’s vicinity.
NFL
FanSided

Keyshawn Johnson lost his mind and said Derek Carr is elite

On ESPN’s First Take, Keyshawn Johnson included Las Vegas Raiders QB Derek Carr in his list of “elite” quarterbacks in the NFL. Keyshawn Johnson had a lot of people looking like the blinking guy meme on Wednesday during his appearance on ESPN’s First Take. Talking with Stephen A. Smith about...
NFL
lvsportsbiz.com

Raiders Say 700 Season Ticket Holders Representing 1,800 Tix Requested Refunds Or Roll Over To 2022 After COVID Vaccination Requirement

After the Las Vegas Raiders required all fans at Raiders games inside Allegiant Stadium to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination, about 700 season ticket holders representing 1,800 tickets told the NFL team they want a refund or they advised the team to roll over their season tickets to the 2022 season, team President Dan Ventrelle said Tuesday.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Derek Carr’s Week 2 Performance

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr has been playing some of his best football ever against the Pittsburgh Steelers today. And people are starting to take notice. With only minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, Carr is 27 of 36 for 357 yards and two touchdowns. His last touchdown was an incredible 61-yard bomb to wide receiver Henry Ruggs III, which gave the Raiders a 23-14 lead.
NFL
FanSided

NFL quarterback rankings: Derek Carr is on fire

Derek Carr has taken plenty of heat, but he’s rolling to start the 2021 season, leading the Las Vegas to a surprising 2-0 start. Our 2021 FanSided NFL quarterback rankings go live each Tuesday morning throughout the regular season, and we use a sliding scale incorporating current and past performances, with the former meaning more as the year goes on.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy