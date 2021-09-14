Before It All Got Silly, Derek Carr Kept His Cool

It’s easy to forget in the delirium and the cruelty and the agony of overtime in last night’s Raiders-Ravens game, but for a solid three minutes or so around 11:30 p.m. ET, it really looked like Justin Tucker was going to be the Ravens’ hero yet again. With 42 seconds left and the game tied at 24, the most accurate kicker in NFL history smashed another no-doubter field goal from 47 yards away, erasing any memories of a shaky postseason and, one thought, putting the Ravens in position to wrap up the game barring a miracle.