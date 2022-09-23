ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The 20 best men’s flannel shirts he’ll want to wear everyday

By Sophie Cannon
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4a5OYS_0by4CAwB00

Listen up, lumberjacks.

Happy almost fall and happy flannel season to all the gentlemen who love the cooler temperatures and are ready to pull out their Chris Evans cable-knit sweaters and cozy flannel shirts and jackets to go with .

A flannel is really a wardrobe staple for so many reasons, as you can layer them over classic shirts and sweaters for an effortless fall look for apple picking or tailgating, or you can wear them buttoned up for more warmth and cozy vibes for sitting by the bonfire while fall turns to winter.

Best yet, when things heat up this cuffing season , lend them to your fall fling, like Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian or current coupling Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck .

If you choose to keep your flannels for yourself, we don’t blame you either, as the picks below from brands like L.L.Bean, Carhartt and more are worth getting into it over — or just buy her another one, as we have an array of price points and sizes to shop.

1. L.L.Bean Men’s Scotch Plaid Flannel Shirt , $45 to $60
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35WpKT_0by4CAwB00
L.L. Bean

Stick with the classics and grab this L.L.Bean flannel in every color this fall. The Scotch Plaid Flannel Shirt is easy to wear on its own, open over a tee or tied around your waist in the warmer weather. Plus, it comes in both regular and tall sizing to fit most men.

L.L.Bean
2. Carhartt Loose Fit Heavyweight Flannel Long-Sleeve , $50 to $55
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PUhEt_0by4CAwB00
Carhartt

For the outdoorsman or just the guy that likes to stay warm in the winter, here are some heavyweight options. The long-sleeve flannels from Carhartt are made with 100% cotton ringspun flannel, complete with shoulder pleats for a full range of motion when working outdoors.

Carhartt 3. J. Crew Midweight Flannel Workshirt , $62, original price: $90
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45IGbI_0by4CAwB00
J. Crew

Working hard or hardly working, this is the perfect flannel for you. The Flannel Workshirt from J. Crew comes in a variety of colors for every outfit, each made of sturdy yet soft cotton flannel. The long-sleeve comes in an array of sized too, including options for classic, slim and tall builds.

J. crew 4. Urban Outfitters Standard Cloth Flannel Camp Collar Shirt , $59
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LrVlu_0by4CAwB00
Urban Outfitters

This flannel is extra cozy, with a side of fashionable too. The Urban Outfitters flannel is styled more like a dress shirt, with a nice collar and buttons and a shorter cut, but with all the comfort of the beloved outerwear.

Urban Outfitters 5. Brixton Bowery Slim Fit Plaid Flannel Button-Up Shirt , $50
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0i8HOC_0by4CAwB00
Nordstrom

This slim-fit flannel is a great way to welcome in fall, as it’s the color of the changing leaves. The two-tone brown mixed with red is a perfect autumnal wardrobe staple, with the classic flannel shape, button up style and two breast pockets.

Nordstrom 6. Wrangler Men’s Long Sleeve Flannel Shirt , $24
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Bo2Fw_0by4CAwB00
Walmart

Wrangle up a great deal at Walmart with these flannel shirts. The Wrangler brand is a great men’s option, as the fabric is durable enough for a full day of working outdoors while remaining lightweight to keep you cool. The shirts also come in three colors, ranging in size from a small to a 5XL while supplies last.

Walmart 7. Bonobos Stretch Flannel Shirt , $49, original price: $99
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=029uks_0by4CAwB00
Bonobos

No restrictions here. This flannel from Bonobos has added stretch in the super-warm fabric, letting you have full range of motion even while all bundled and buttoned up. The shirt comes in six color ways perfect for fall and winter, ranging in size from an extra small to an XXL.

Bonobos 8. Madewell Corduroy-Collar Easy Long-Sleeve Shirt in Plaid , $98
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3K4boN_0by4CAwB00
Madewell

There’s nothing easier than throwing on a flannel on a chilly day. This one from Madewell is no different, as you know with this shirt you are getting high-quality cotton that was also farmed sustainably with Madewell’s partnership with the Better Cotton Initiative.

Madewell 9. Bespoke Post The Summit Flannel Shirt , $65
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ERVWU_0by4CAwB00
Bespoke Post

For a gentleman in the fall, a well-tailored flannel is the peak of fashion. The Summit Flannel Shirt is just that, sold at Bespoke Post for $65. The shirt is made with resin buttons, 100% brushed cotton flannel and a tailored fit for easy layering in the colder season ahead.

Bespoke Post 10. Mango Check Wool-Blend Overshirt , $120
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gzfrV_0by4CAwB00
Mango

Rounding out the list is a flannel hybrid that will get you ready for winter. The Wool-Blend Overshirt from Mango is a must-have layering piece for that chilly time between the end of fall and the start of winter, when it’s still to early for your heavy parka. Made of recycled wool and polyester, the coat comes in sizes small through extra large.

Mango 11. Aeropostale Relaxed Bleached-Out Plaid Flannel Button-Down Shirt , $15
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gqz14_0by4CAwB00
Aeropostale

Relax and slip on this flannel before fall hits. The plaid shirt from Aeropostale is a great look for back-to-school or a night out by the bonfire, coming in a winter moss green and a navy blue shade.

Aeropostale 12. Haband Men’s Casual Joe Snap-tastic Yarn Dyed Flannel Shirt , $8 to $28
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CEbxZ_0by4CAwB00
Haband

Snap to it if you want this casual and stylish shirt. Sold at Haband, the yard-dyed flannel is great on its own or thrown over a tee or tank for a more “casual Joe” look, given the name. The shirt comes in more than ten colors and patterns, while supplies last.

Haband 13. Abercrombie Lightweight Flannel , $37, original price: $50
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45CVFw_0by4CAwB00
Abercrombie

Abercrombie has you covered all season long with a lightweight flannel. The shirts come in seven different colors, each made of softAF fabric to keep you cool in the sun and warm in the shade.

Abercrombie 14. Eddie Bauer Chopper Heavyweight Flannel Shirt , $99
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OWtOU_0by4CAwB00
Eddie Bauer

Chop chop. Head to Eddie Bauer to get a flannel now before the winter hits. The shirt comes in both regular and tall and a variety of colors. They are each made of heavyweight polyester/rayon/spandex blend fabric to keep you warm through the fall and winter.

Eddie Bauer 15. Men’s AKHG Crosshaul Flannel Overshirt , $95
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27dqVK_0by4CAwB00
Duluth Trading Co.

Happy fall, everyone. Celebrate the season with this pumpkin-colored flannel, perfect for Halloween and every day after. The shirt is sold at Duluth Trading Co. and comes in big and tall sizing, from a large to a 3XL.

Duluth Trading co. 16. SHEIN Men Plaid Print Shirt , $20
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GomXe_0by4CAwB00
Shein

For a great flannel with an even better price, head to Shein’s men’s section. This shirt is great to layer over a basic white tee, as in the photo, or a long-sleeve for even more comfy cozy warmth.

Shein 17. lululemon Soft Knit Overshirt , $128
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bTdMR_0by4CAwB00
lululemon

Did you know lululemon had cozy flannels in stock? This one is new, and we just know it will sell fast. The Soft Knit Overshirt comes in six colors and ranges in size from an XS to an XXL, while supplies last.

lululemon 18. Saturdays NYC Ryan Flannel Work Shirt , $165
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AacqJ_0by4CAwB00
Saturdays NYC

Spend your Saturdays with us. This flannel shirt from Saturdays New York City is a great staple item for your weekend wardrobe, coming in green or orange, each with an embroidered logo above the breast pocket.

Saturdays NYC 19. ASOS DESIGN Extreme Oversized Brushed Flannel , $46
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uE7Lk_0by4CAwB00
ASOS

The oversized look is super trendy for fall and winter, as not only is it stylish but practical too, allowing you to layer it over bulky hoodies and coats. This one comes in a washed blue color, ranging in size from a 2XS to a 4XL.

ASOS 20. Legendary Whitetails Men’s Buck Camp Flannel Shirt , $25, original price: $30
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Aiowq_0by4CAwB00
Amazon

Head to Amazon for your pick of many flannel colors. A bestselling brand is Legendary Whitetails, offering a reinforced flannel perfect for the outdoors, camping, hunting and more.

Amazon

