CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Will COP26 be postponed?

By Teresa Bergen
Inhabitat.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMost studies coming out on climate change emphasize the need for immediate action. But now, almost 1,600 nonprofits want to postpone the COP26 climate summit until next year. The reason? Unequal access to the COVID-19 vaccine, which could prevent delegates from less developed countries from participating. More than 200 countries...

inhabitat.com

Comments / 0

Related
Shropshire Star

Calls to postpone Cop26 climate talks to allow poorer countries to attend

The Government says it is funding vaccines for foreign delegates and will fund quarantine hotels for the November event. Environmental groups have called for crucial UN climate talks being held in Glasgow to be postponed amid fears people from poorer countries will not be able to fully take part. But...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Climate change: COP26 'a turning point for the world' - Johnson

The November COP26 summit on climate change is the moment when “we have to grow up and take our responsibilities”, the UK prime minister has said. Boris Johnson said the gathering of leaders in Glasgow, would be “a turning point for the world”. He said people should be “optimistic” about...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Un#Climate Change#U N#Cop26#Reuters#Yahoo Lead
The Independent

China’s attendance at Cop26 in doubt, Alok Sharma says

Chinese president Xi Jinping has yet to commit to attending the Cop26 international climate change talks in Glasgow in November, according to the conference’s head.Cop26 president Alok Sharma acknowledged China will have to be a “key” part of any agreement and said the “ball is in their court” to make the talks a success.But he was unable to confirm China would even be sending a delegation to Glasgow – although he said he was “very, very hopeful” they would.When asked if Mr Xi had committed to being in Glasgow, Mr Sharma told Sky News’s Trevor Phillips on Sunday: “No, not yet.“There...
CHINA
albuquerqueexpress.com

PM Ardern says Australian nuclear subs will be banned

Wellington [New Zealand], September 16 (ANI): Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on early Thursday while welcoming the announcement of trilateral security partnership between Australia, UK and US - AUKUS said that Australian nuclear submarines will be banned from New Zealand waters. "New Zealand's position in relation to the prohibition of nuclear-powered...
POLITICS
The Independent

Government urges German climate strikers not to risk health

The German government on Monday urged a group of young climate activists staging a hunger strike outside the chancellery not to endanger their health.Several of the activists have threatened to stop consuming liquids, too, unless the three leading candidates to succeed Angela Merkel as chancellor agree to meet them by Thursday evening.“Actions that endanger health, such as this hunger strike, such as the threat not to drink anymore, must be a cause for concern about the young people taking part,” said Merkel's spokesman, Steffen Seibert Several activists have received medical treatment after collapsing during the hunger strike, which began Aug. 30. Seibert said the government considers climate change to be “the central issue of our time," but declined to say whether Merkel planned to intervene.Thousands of youth activists, including Swedish campaigner Greta Thunberg are expected to take part in a climate protest in Berlin on Friday, two days before Germany elects a new parliament.___Follow AP's climate coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/climate
ADVOCACY
ScienceAlert

Only One Country Is on Track to Meet Its Climate Targets, Report Finds

Over 35 countries, including the world's largest carbon emitters, are falling short of their commitments to curb climate change, according to a bleak new analysis – with the exception of one lone African nation. The report found few countries are on track to cut carbon emissions and limit runaway climate change to 1.5 °C Celsius of global warming, despite pledging to do so under the 2015 Paris Climate Accord. "Even countries with strong targets are mostly not on track to meet them, while more have failed to bring forward stronger commitments for 2030," reads the report from Climate Action Tracker, a collaboration of two...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
United Nations
The Heartland Institute

Countdown to COP26 on the road to failure

It is less than 60 days until COP26 convenes in Glasgow. We can expect a flood of climate horror stories (including flooding). But there will also be some discussion of the actual issues, so here is a brief breakdown of the big four. Keep in mind that the alarmists have...
ENVIRONMENT
CNN

Australia is shaping up to be the villain of COP26 climate talks

London(CNN) If Australia's allies were worried that the country might cause them problems at upcoming climate talks in Glasgow, the events of the past week should leave little doubt in their minds. It will. Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Thursday all but confirmed a report that his country had...
ENVIRONMENT
The Guardian

Scottish campaigners condemn Cop26 as ‘the most exclusionary ever’

Scotland-based climate campaigners have condemned “the most exclusionary Cop ever”, as they reveal a waiting list of nearly 2,000 delegates and activists who were still seeking affordable accommodation for November’s summit in Glasgow. The Cop26 Homestay Network, which was launched in May, and is described by organisers as a “non-corporate...
WORLD
Inhabitat.com

What Norway’s election results mean for the environment

Norway’s parliamentary election on September 13 tested the country’s commitment to fighting climate change. With the election of new prime minister Jonas Gahr Støre of the Labour Party, many are wondering how the country will reconcile its fossil fuel-based economy with a need for climate action. As David Boyd, U.N....
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Guardian

Devon teenager to cycle to Glasgow for Cop26 climate summit

Unable to afford the exorbitant train fare and refusing to fly, a 16-year-old environmental campaigner has decided to cycle 570 miles to the Cop26 summit in Glasgow – and has invited the public to join her for the ride. Jessie Stevens, from Newton Abbot in south Devon, wants to attend...
CYCLING
Cheddar News

Climate Tops UN General Assembly Concerns Even as Nations Fall Short of Paris Accords

World leaders are gathered for a meeting of the UN General Assembly this week, and at the top of the list of global concerns is the fight against climate change. Esther Pan Sloane, head of partnerships, policy, and communications, United Nations Capital Development Fund, joined Cheddar to discuss some of the ambitious plans from countries to hit their Paris Climate Accord targets "We see that there is political commitment. There's more pressure from the international community, from young people," Sloane said. "There is a sense of urgency, but governments are not yet taking the steps required to meet the Paris goals."
ENVIRONMENT
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: China discussing takeover of major US military base abandoned in Afghanistan

China is reportedly weighing plans to take over Bagram Airfield, which once served as the largest U.S. military base in Afghanistan, new reports revealed this week. The Chinese military is currently conducting a feasibility study for a potential takeover of the major airfield, according to a source briefed on the plans by Chinese military officials who then spoke to U.S. News & World Report on condition of anonymity.
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Biden's warning to China: USS Wyoming test launches Trident II nuclear missiles off Cape Canaveral after Beijing warned of nuclear war risk over AUKUS submarine pact

The US Navy successfully conducted a scheduled two-missile test launch of un-armed life-extended Trident D5LE nuclear missiles from the USS Wyoming on Friday. The USS Wyoming (SSBN-742), an Ohio-class ballistic missile submarine, was floating off the coast of Cape Canaveral, Florida when it completed the test, which was part of a Demonstration and Shakedown Operation, designated DASO-31.
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy