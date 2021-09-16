Washington Man Arrested for Sexual Abuse, Incest

A Washington man was arrested Wednesday on felony sexual abuse charges for incidents that allegedly began in 2016. Washington Police Chief Jim Lester says 64-year-old Kevin Keith Orris has been taken into custody and transported to the Washington County Jail on charges of third-degree sexual abuse, a class C felony, and incest, a class D felony. Orris is being held on a $50,000 cash-only bond. Orris is employed as a bus driver by the Washington Community School District, and these charges are not related to his employment. The district has placed Orris on administrative leave and has been cooperating with law enforcement regarding their investigation. Washington police is being assisted by the Washington County Sexual Assault Response Team in this ongoing investigation, and additional charges may be filed. KCII will bring you more information as it becomes official.