CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Washington, IA

Washington Man Arrested for Sexual Abuse, Incest

By Sam McIntosh
kciiradio.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Washington man was arrested Wednesday on felony sexual abuse charges for incidents that allegedly began in 2016. Washington Police Chief Jim Lester says 64-year-old Kevin Keith Orris has been taken into custody and transported to the Washington County Jail on charges of third-degree sexual abuse, a class C felony, and incest, a class D felony. Orris is being held on a $50,000 cash-only bond. Orris is employed as a bus driver by the Washington Community School District, and these charges are not related to his employment. The district has placed Orris on administrative leave and has been cooperating with law enforcement regarding their investigation. Washington police is being assisted by the Washington County Sexual Assault Response Team in this ongoing investigation, and additional charges may be filed. KCII will bring you more information as it becomes official.

www.kciiradio.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Washington County, IA
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
City
Washington, IA
Washington County, IA
Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
NBC News

Emmys 2021: 5 key takeaways from TV's big night

"The Crown," "Ted Lasso" and "The Queen's Gambit" nabbed top honors Sunday at the 73rd Emmy Awards, capping off a ceremony that largely shied away from political speeches and failed to recognize a single performer of color in the 12 major acting categories. The big winner of the night was...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex Abuse#Incest#Police
Reuters

Six killed in Russian university shooting, gunman in hospital

MOSCOW, Sept 20 (Reuters) - A student armed with a hunting rifle opened fire at a university in the Russian city of Perm on Monday, killing at least six people and wounding many others, investigators said. Video shown on news websites showed panicked students leaping from first-floor windows to escape...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy