Andy Towers and Jim Stagnitta would like anyone on hand at Audi Field this Sunday for the 2021 Premier Lacrosse League championship game or watching on TV to know one thing. This is not 2020. Yes, it is a rematch between the same two teams, but mostly in name only. Each squad has experienced significant changes that have allowed them to peak at the right time and find themselves facing each other again in the final game of the season.

SPORTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO