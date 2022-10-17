Best Nikon Z lenses in 2022 for the Nikon Z5, Z6, Z6 II, Z7, Z7 II, Z9, Z50, and Z fc

The list of the best Nikon Z lenses keeps getting bigger. We've just tested the new Nikkor Z 400mm f/2.8 and we were particularly excited by the even newer Nikkor Z 800mm f/6.3 , which is half the weight and one-third the price of the Nikon 800mm f/5.6 DSLR version! However, if those lenses are either too big for your needs, or not in your budget don't worry, we have tested every Nikon Z lens that deserves to be titled the best Nikon Z lens you can buy right now. And we should know because we have reviewed and tested them all!

The Nikon Z mount has a lens flange that's considerably larger than that of the stalwart F-mount for the DSLR range. The fact that the Z cameras have no mirror assembly means that the lens can be positioned much closer to the sensor than it would be in a DSLR, and the upshot of this is that lenses can be designed smaller, lighter, faster, and better.

Nikon is continuing to update the lens range to ensure that it covers every focal length photographers and videographers are likely to use, and taking full advantage of the fact that they can be built light.

Nikon's most recent full-frame Z lenses include the Nikkor Z 24-120mm f/4 S and Nikon Z 100-400mm f/4.5-5.6 VR S . They come hot on the heels of lenses like the Nikkor Z 28mm f/2.8 SE , Nikkor Z 18-140mm f3.5-6.3 DX VR and Nikkor Z 40mm f/2 , proving that Nikon certainly isn't lifting off the gas pedal when it comes to releasing new Z lenses.

And don't forget the existing healthy line of S-line f/1.8 primes in a variety of focal lengths, including 20mm , 24mm , 35mm , 50mm , and 85mm . Whatever you like to shoot, the Z-mount has something for you. And if it doesn't now, it will soon!

Nikon has also added two macro lenses – an affordable Nikkor Z MC 50mm f/2.8 and a high-powered Nikkor Z MC 105mm f/2.8 VR S . We have also been impressed by the performance (though not so much the sheer size) of the Nikkor Z 50mm f/1.2 S .

We were a bit puzzled by the new Nikkor Z 28-75mm f/2.8 standard zoom since there are already two in the range, but it's a really attractive, smaller, and more affordable alternative to the 'S' lens.

There are plenty of third-party alternatives to native Nikkor Z-mount lenses, from the likes of Tamron, Laowa, and others, and many of these represent considerable savings on the own-brand versions. For this guide, we're sticking with Nikon's own lenses

Best Nikon Z lenses in 2022

Nikkor Z zooms

(Image credit: Future)

The specs aren't amazing, but we found this lens's compact, retracting design brilliant

Mount: Z FX | Autofocus: Pulse (stepping motor) | Stabilizer: None | Min focus distance: 0.28m | Max magnification: 0.16x | Filter thread: 82mm | Dimensions (WxL): 89x85mm | Weight: 485g

Ultra-wide maximum viewing angle Great overall quality in a small build Fairly pricey As usual, there’s no focus distance scale

This S-line ultra-wide lens is the perfect companion for exaggerating perspectives and getting as much of the scene into the frame as you can. Like pretty much any S-line lens you'd care to name, it comes bearing a customizable control ring, and a fast and near-silent stepping motor autofocus system.

There's no internal stabilization, as the lens relies on the in-body stabilization mechanisms of high-end Nikon Z cameras like the Z5 and Z7 II, and it also has no physical focus distance scale. Some photographers may dislike this omission; many won't be bothered.

It almost goes without saying that image quality and performance are absolutely excellent, but we'll still say it. Corner-to-corner sharpness is on point, especially for such a wide-angle lens, and it also comes with a removable hood that makes it easy to attach filters via the 82mm attachment thread. This is important for a wide-angle, as many simply can't take filters due to their bulbous front elements.

Read more: Nikkor Z 14-30mm f/4 S review

(Image credit: Future)

We love Nikon's ultra-wide 'trinity' lens for its spectacular performance – if only it wasn't so BIG!

Mount: Z FX | Autofocus: Pulse (stepping motor) | Stabilizer: None | Min focus distance: 0.28m | Max magnification: 0.13x | Filter thread: 112mm (plus rear filter slot) | Dimensions (WxL): 88x124.5mm | Weight: 650g

Uncompromising optics and coatings Fast constant aperture Fully weather sealed Twice the price of Z 14-30mm f/4 S... ... and significantly heavier and longer No VR

The Nikkor Z 14-24mm f/2.8 S is the widest member of a holy trinity of S-line zooms with f/2.8 constant apertures. A very obvious attempt to lure pros to the Z mount, it has to provide exceptional image quality to meet these exacting standards, and it does deliver on that front. The 16-element construction includes 3 aspherical elements, as well as Nikon's Nano Crystal and ARNEO Coat that reduce ghosting and flare. The front element also has a smear-resistant fluorine coating. The lens is fully weather sealed, and like the 14-30mm, it comes with an included lens hood that enabled filters to be used, though they do need to be huge 112mm filters. Nikon offers its own Neutral Colour and Circular Polarizer filters in this size if you're struggling to find any.

Read more: Nikkor Z 14-24mm f/2.8 S review

(Image credit: Nikon)

We love this lens's retracting design and small size, though we found the zoom and aperture range restricting

Mount: Z FX | Autofocus: Pulse (stepping motor) | Stabilizer: No (in-body) | Min focus distance: 0.35m | Max magnification ratio: 0.17x | Filter thread: 52mm | Dimensions (WxL): 73.5x51mm | Weight: 195g

Supremely lightweight Impressively sharp No Vibration Reduction Small zoom range

Amazingly light and compact for full-frame, the Nikkor Z 24-50mm f/4-6.3 makes for a wonderful complement to Nikon Z cameras. If you're a traveling photographer or just someone who likes to keep their setup minimal, it's a terrific lens to take along with you and is available for a very reasonable price.

However, there are a few considerable drawbacks. The lens is so light means that it covers a pretty miserly focal range. The 2x zoom range is so minimal that one could argue you'd be better off using a prime for the optical quality and just moving your feet when you need to. Second, there's the f/4-6.3 maximum aperture, which pretty seriously curtails the low-light performance.

Nikon has undoubtedly done an amazing job of making a full-frame lens that's this slim and portable, but it's worth being aware of exactly what you're getting before taking the plunge on this one.

Read more: Nikkor Z 24-50mm f/4-6.3

(Image credit: Nikon)

The first 'kit' lens for the Z range is still one of our favorites because it's so compact

Mount: Z FX | Autofocus: Pulse (stepping motor) | Stabilizer: No (in-body) | Min focus distance: 0.3m | Max magnification ratio: 0.3x | Filter thread: 72mm | Dimensions (WxL): 78x89mm | Weight: 500g

Super-sharp image quality Compact, retractable design Lacks its bigger sibling's tight depth of field

Less than half the price of Nikon’s top-flight Z 24-70mm f/2.8 lens (below), this one is much more compact and lightweight. As well as having a retractable design for compact stowage, the glass elements towards the front of the lens naturally have a smaller diameter, the trade-off being that the f/4 aperture rating transmits less light and doesn’t allow for such a tight depth of field. There’s certainly no lack in outright image quality, however, this lens is being sold not only in its own right but as a ‘kit’ lens with the Z6 and range-topping Z7 cameras. On the latter, it makes full use of the high megapixel count to retain ultra-fine levels of detail and texture.

Read more: Nikon Z6 or Z7: which should you buy ?

Typical of Z-mount lenses, the control ring serves not only for manual override of autofocus and fully manual focusing but also for a variety of other customizable functions, including step-less aperture adjustment during movie capture. Even if you want a ‘faster’ lens, there’s a lot to be said about sticking with this zoom and supplementing it with an f/1.8 prime or two.

Read more: Nikkor Z 24-70mm f/4 S review

(Image credit: Future)

The second of Nikon's 'trinity' lenses is a pro favorite, but we do find it pretty big on a Z body

Mount: Z FX | Autofocus: Pulse (stepping motor) | Stabilizer: No (in-body) | Min focus distance: 0.38m | Max magnification ratio: 0.22x | Filter thread: 82mm | Dimensions (WxL): 89x126mm | Weight: 805g

Exceptional optical performance Data panel Bigger and heavier than f/4 lens Price

We’d still recommend the Nikkor 24-70mm f/4 lens (above) for enthusiasts and travel photographers purely for its size and affordability, but for professionals and experts, the Nikkor Z 24-70mm f/2.8 S is a no-brainer. It’s a top-quality professional lens at the leading edge of optical performance. The smaller lens is already so well corrected for color fringing and distortion that it left little room for improvement, but the 24-70mm f/2.8 is even sharper in the centre, far sharper at the edges, and delivers not just higher levels of resolution overall, but amazing consistency across the focal length and aperture range. The only thing is if you want the best you have to pay for it, both in financial cost and weight.

Read more: Nikkor Z 24-70mm f/2.8 S review

(Image credit: Matthew Richards)

It's surprising how often a little extra focal range is worth more than an ultra-fast aperture

Mount: Z FX | Autofocus: Pulse (stepping motor) | Stabilizer: No (in-body) | Min focus distance: 0.35m | Max magnification ratio: 0.39x | Filter thread: 77mm | Dimensions (WxL): 84x118mm | Weight: 630g

Impressive image quality Versatile 5x zoom range Customizable L-fn button/control ring Bigger & heavier than Z 24-70mm f/4 S Slower aperture than Z 24-70mm f/2.8 S

Building on bygone popularity, the Nikon Z 24-120mm f/4 S is a mirrorless version of a somewhat classic 5x standard zoom for F-mount DSLRs. It makes the most of optical enhancements afforded by the Z system’s larger mount circumference and closer proximity to the image sensor. The net result is enhanced sharpness and all-around image quality, across the whole frame and throughout the entire zoom range, along with a reasonably compact and lightweight build. However, the lack of VR makes it less ideal for DX-format mirrorless cameras like the Z 50 and Z fc.

Read more: Nikkor Z 24-120mm f/4 S review

(Image credit: Future)

We're not mad on superzooms because of their size and optical compromises – but this is a good one

Mount: Z FX | Autofocus: Pulse (stepping motor) | Stabilizer: 4.5-stops | Min focus distance: 0.5-0.7m | Max magnification: 0.28x | Filter thread: 67mm | Dimensions (WxL): 77x114mm | Weight: 570g

Huge zoom range Effectively replaces two zoom lenses Typically narrow maximum aperture at the long end of the zoom range

Ideal for the long or short haul, this ‘superzoom’ lens gives you everything from great wide-angle coverage to powerful telephoto reach, at the flick of a wrist. It’s impressively compact and lightweight for a full-frame compatible superzoom, measuring 114mm in length and tipping the scales at just 570g. That’s pretty remarkable, considering it can replace separate dual 24-70mm and 70-200mm zoom lenses, albeit with a more restrictive aperture rating of f/6.3 at the longest setting. Travel-friendly credentials include weather seals and a fluorine coating on the front element to repel moisture and grease, as well as an anti-glare ARNEO Coat for when (or if) the sun comes out. It also boasts a 4.5-stop optical stabilizer which works in conjunction with the in-body stabilizers of the Z5, Z6, and Z7, and is even more desirable in the Z50 which has no IBIS. On the latter, you gain in telephoto reach what you lose in wide-angle ability, the ‘effective’ zoom range equating to 36-300mm in full-frame terms.

Read more: Nikkor Z 24-200mm f/4-6.3 VR review

(Image credit: Future)

Every pro needs a 70-200mm f/2.8 in their kit bag – though we needed a bigger bag for this one

Mount: Z FX | Autofocus: Pulse (stepping motor) | Stabilizer: Yes | Min focus distance: 0.5-1.0m | Max magnification ratio: 0.2x | Filter thread: 77mm | Dimensions (WxL): 89x220mm | Weight: 1,360g

Stunning image quality Superb handling characteristics Super-fast autofocus Highly effective optical stabilization Expensive to buy, but well worth the outlay

Nikon’s top quality f/2.8 telephoto zoom for its full-frame mirrorless cameras sets new standards for image quality and all-around performance. It’s a fabulous lens that delivers spectacular performance in every respect. The autofocus system is super-fast and unerringly accurate, while lens-shift VR delivers 5-stop effectiveness right out to the longest focal length. Throughout most of the zoom range, levels of sharpness are absolutely stunning, right across the entire image frame and into the extreme corners, even when shooting wide-open at f/2.8. Of course, all this doesn't come cheap, but the price is certainly justified.

Read more: Nikkor Z 70-200mm f/2.8 VR S review

(Image credit: Matthew Richards)

Nikon's first Z-mount super-tele zoom lens is good, but we want to see the new 400mm and 800mm too!

Mount: Z FX | Autofocus: Pulse (stepping motor) | Stabilizer: Yes | Min focus distance: 0.75-0.98m | Max magnification ratio: 0.38x | Filter thread: 77mm | Dimensions (WxL): 98x222mm | Weight: 1,355g

Superb image quality Fast autofocus and 5.5-stop VR Compatible with Z tele-converters Large, weighty construction Stiff hood with our review sample Pricey to buy

It’s been a long wait, but the Z 100-400mm VR S finally brings a super-telephoto lens to Nikon’s Z-mount stable. And it’s certainly been worth the wait. This is a fabulous lens that combines rapid autofocus and highly effective 5.5-stop VR with superb image quality. All-round performance is top-drawer, while handling is enhanced by customizable function buttons and an additional ‘de-clicked’ control ring, along with a multi-function OLED display. It’s a weighty lens with a hefty price tag, but a worthy Z-mount successor to the aging Nikon AF-S 80-400mm f/4.5-5.6G ED VR lens, launched back in 2013 with DSLRs in mind.

Read more: Nikon Z 100-400mm f/4.5-5.6 VR S review

Nikon Z primes

(Image credit: Future)

This is a great focal length for travel and interiors, and we like this lens a lot

Mount: Z FX | Autofocus: Pulse (stepping motor) | Stabilizer: No (in body) | Min focus distance: 0.2m | Max magnification: 0.19x | Filter thread: 77mm | Dimensions (WxL): 85x109mm | Weight: 505g

Excellent image quality Detachable hood for filter use Expensive No focus distance scale

When you want a wider viewing angle than your 24-70mm zoom can deliver, this is the ideal prime lens for Z5, Z6, and Z7 cameras. Image quality is up to the typically terrific standard of Z-mount Nikkor S-line lenses, and you can enjoy similarly refined handling, virtually silent autofocus, and negligible focus breathing. Overall, it’s a superb lens that’s equally capable of stills and movie capture, and it’s also a delight for astrophotography. The wide viewing angle and fast aperture combine to give great versatility for everything from cramped interiors to rolling landscapes and beyond, taking in heavenly skies at night. It’s pretty pricey, costing about the same as Nikon’s Z 14-30mm f/4 S zoom, but the sheer quality and performance make the 20mm well worth the money.

Read more: Nikkor Z 20mm f/1.8 S review

(Image credit: Future)

This 24mm f/1.8 is a great kit-bag favorite, but we wish it could have been a bit smaller

Mount: Z FX | Autofocus: Pulse (stepping motor) | Stabilizer: No (in body) | Min focus distance: 0.25m | Max magnification: 0.15x | Filter thread: 72mm | Dimensions (WxL): 78x97mm | Weight: 450g

Spectacular image quality Fast, silent AF No focus distance scale F/1.8 not that fast today

Nikon’s brace of Z-mount 24-70mm zoom lenses for its full-frame mirrorless cameras perform so well that you’d be forgiven for wondering why there’s a need for a 24mm prime as well. Naturally, any prime lens is good if you like composing shots with your feet and totting up your count of Fitbit steps, but the Z 24mm is also faster than its zoom siblings, with an f/1.8 aperture rating. What’s more, it delivers drop-dead gorgeous image quality even when shooting wide-open. First-class optics are wrapped up in a compact and lightweight yet robust package, making this lens an absolute joy to use and a Nikkor lens to treasure.

Read more: Nikkor Z 24mm f/1.8 S review

(Image credit: Nikon)

This is another of Nikon's great f/1.8 primes, and not too expensive either

Mount: Z FX | Autofocus: Pulse (stepping motor) | Stabilizer: No (in body) | Min focus distance: 0.25m | Max magnification: 0.19x | Filter thread: 62mm | Dimensions (WxL): 73x86mm | Weight: 370g

Excellent image quality Fast, silent AF No focus distance scale Pricey for a 35mm f/1.8

It’s quite a lot to pay for a humble 35mm f/1.8, but the Nikkor Z 35mm f/1.8 S’s optical performance immediately shows where the money’s been spent. Like the rest of the Nikon Z prime lenses, this one is optically excellent, which helps make up for the relatively modest f/1.8 maximum aperture, when many rival 35mm lenses are f/1.4s. You don't get a distance scale either, or any depth of field markings, but is the same across Nikon's Z mount f/1.8 prime lens range. This sounds like a lot of negatives, but the optical performance of the Nikkor Z 35mm f/1.8 S, its smooth and silent operation, and its light weight make up for all of that.

Read more: Nikkor Z 35mm f/1.8 S review

(Image credit: Digital Camera World)

We like this as a good 'nifty fifty' for full frame Nikon Z cameras, but it's a great portrait lens on the DX models too

Mount: Nikon Z FX | Elements/groups: 12/9 | Diaphragm blades: 9 | Autofocus: Pulse (stepping motor) | Stabilizer: None | Minimum focus distance: 0.4m | Filter thread: 62mm | Dimensions (WxL): 76x87mm | Weight: 415g

Razor-sharp image quality Dreamy bokeh for a 50mm f/1.8 lens Quite pricey for a 50mm f/1.8 prime No focus distance scale

50mm f/1.8 lenses are often regarded as the poor relations of f/1.4 standard primes. But despite its modest aperture rating, this Z-mount lens delivers sumptuous image quality, with amazing levels of sharpness across the whole image frame and negligible distortion or color fringing. The f/1.8 aperture also enables a reasonably compact and lightweight build, in keeping with slim-line mirrorless camera bodies. Even more impressively, the quality of the bokeh is remarkably good for a 50mm f/1.8 lens, with a particularly smooth rendition of defocused areas. Autofocus is very fast and virtually silent, and the lens is well-built with a weather-sealed construction. It’s pretty pricey for a 50mm f/1.8 prime but well worth the money.

Read more: Nikkor Z 50mm f/1.8 S review

(Image credit: Future)

Great for portraiture and still life with Z-mount cameras... but what we really want is an f/1.4 version

Mount: Nikon Z FX | Elements/groups: 12/8 | Diaphragm blades: 9 | Autofocus: Pulse (stepping motor) | Stabilizer: None | Minimum focus distance: 0.8m | Maximum magnification: 0.12x | Filter thread: 67mm | Dimensions (WxL): 73x99mm | Weight: 470g

Super-sharp with beautiful bokeh Works well with in-camera stabilization Depth of field isn’t quite as tight as with an 85mm f/1.4 lens

Only a little larger and heavier than Nikon’s Z 50mm f/1.8 S lens, this 85mm optic is better suited to portraiture on full-frame cameras. The focal length is ideal for head-and-shoulders and half-length shots from a natural shooting distance. 85mm f/1.4 lenses are often preferred for their tighter depth of field, which can blur the background a little more effectively and make the main subject really stand out. Based on our tests, however, the bokeh (pictorial quality of defocused areas) produced by this lens is easily on par with f/1.4 lenses, and better than some. As with other Z-mount f/1.8 S-line primes, the build quality is very good and features weather seals. A drawback of unstabilized 85mm telephoto lenses is that camera shake can degrade sharpness in handheld shooting, but the in-body stabilization of Z5, Z6, and Z7 cameras helps to deliver consistently sharp shots.

Read more: Nikkor Z 85mm f/1.8 S review

(Image credit: Future)

This is a great, great lens, but it's also HUGE. It does show the Z mount can easily handle an f/1.2, of course

Mount: Nikon Z FX | Elements/groups: 17/15 | Diaphragm blades: 9 | Autofocus: Pulse (stepping motor) | Stabilizer: None | Minimum focus distance: 0.45m | Maximum magnification: 0.15x | Filter thread: 82mm | Dimensions (WxL): 89.5x150mm | Weight: 1090g

Very fast aperture Supreme build and optics OLED display & customisable controls Very big and heavy for a 50mm Premium price

Up to now, if you wanted a Nikon Z-mount prime faster than f/1.8, you'd have to remortgage your house and fork out for a Nikkor 58mm f/0.95 Noct. When compared to that lens, this 50mm f/1.2 S could almost be called cheap. However, there's no getting around the fact that at 150mm long and over 1kg in weight, this is one hefty 50mm prime. Nikon is promising the best possible image quality from this 17-element pro lens, and it incorporates advanced coatings like anti-reflection ARNEO and Nano Crystal Coat, along with a 9-blade rounded diaphragm which is said to offer cinematic levels of bokeh. The exterior is fully weather-sealed and features a video-friendly silent control ring, along with a customizable Fn button and OLED info panel that displays important data.

Read more: Nikkor Z 50mm f/1.2 S review

(Image credit: Future)

The smaller of Nikon's two new Z mount macro lenses is a handy focal length on the Z50 and Z fc too

Mount: Nikon Z | Elements/groups: 10/7 | Diaphragm blades: 9 | Autofocus: Stepping motor | Stabilizer: No | Minimum focus distance: 0.16m | Maximum magnification: 1.0x | Filter thread: 46mm | Dimensions (WxL): 75x66mm | Weight: 260g

Impressive image quality Compact, lightweight build Very precise manual focusing Only 2-inch working distance at 1.0x magnification No optical VR

There’s a lot to love about this new Nikkor Z macro lens. It’s refreshingly compact and lightweight, making it a good travel companion for a full-frame Z-series body, while also working really well as a short telephoto prime for DX-format (APS-C) Z-series cameras, where it has an effective focal length of 75mm. It’s entirely capable as a 50mm standard prime for general shooting but really comes into its own for extreme close-ups. The only catch is that to enable full 1.0x macro magnification, the closeness of the shooting distance might be a little too extreme, with only 2 inches between the front of the lens and what you’re shooting.

Read more: Nikkor Z MC 50mm f/2.8 review

(Image credit: Future)

This pro spec Nikkor Z macro lens has performance to match and the results we got are outstanding

Mount: Nikon Z | Elements/groups: 16/11 | Diaphragm blades: 9 | Autofocus: Stepping motor | Stabilizer: Yes | Minimum focus distance: 0.29m | Maximum magnification: 1.0x | Filter thread: 62mm | Dimensions (WxL): 85x140mm | Weight: 630g

Spectacular all-round performance Pro-grade build and handling 4.5-stop optical VR 50% more expensive than 50mm macro

The Nikkor Z MC 105mm is something special. Sublime image quality for both general shooting and extreme close-ups is backed up by a super-fast and highly accurate autofocus system, along with highly effective optical VR (Vibration Reduction) that can work in tandem with the in-body stabilizers of Nikon’s full-frame Z-series cameras. Handling exotica includes a multi-function OLED display, a customizable Lens-function button and control ring, plus an autofocus range limiter, along with an electronically coupled focus ring that enables ultra-fine adjustments. Everything’s wrapped up in a tough, weather-sealed construction. Image quality, all-round performance, and handling are simply sensational.

Read more: Nikkor Z MC 105mm f/2.8 VR S review

(Image credit: Matthew Richards)

Mount: Nikon FX | Full-frame compatible: Yes | Autofocus type: Silent wave motor | Stabilizer: Yes | Minimum focus distance: 2.5m | Filter thread: rear, drop-in | Dimensions (WxL): 156x380mm | Weight: 2,950g

Jaw-dropping performance Fast aperture Built-in tele-converter Heavyweight build Super-heavyweight price tag

Not many of us would dream of spending around $14,000 / £13,500 on a lens. But we’re still curious, in the same way, that car buffs like to check out a Ferrari. The million-dollar question, so to speak, is whether this Nikkor justifies its price tag. In one word… Absolutely. With its built-in 1.4x teleconverter, it’s like two lenses in one – a 400mm f/2.8 and a 560mm f/4. It delivers spectacular overall performance and stunning image quality in both configurations has all the handling extras you could wish for and is built to last a lifetime.

Read more: Nikon Z 400mm f/2.8 TC VR S review

(Image credit: Matthew Richards)

Super-tele prime keeps the weight off with lighthouse technology

Mount: Nikon FX | Full-frame compatible: Yes | Autofocus type: Silent wave motor | Stabilizer: Yes | Minimum focus distance: 5m | Filter thread: Rear, 46mm drop-in | Dimensions (WxL): 40x385mm | Weight: 2,385g

Super-fast autofocus Pro-grade build and handling Excellent image quality Modest f/6.3 aperture Necessarily big build Pricey (but great value)

This lens gives you telephoto superpowers in a relatively lightweight package. The downsized build comes courtesy of a modest f/6.3 aperture rating and a Phase Fresnel optical element, a technology that’s commonly used to focus the beam in a lighthouse. The addition of highly effective optical VR that works in tandem with IBIS in Z system full-frame cameras, plus a useful range of handling extras, ensure top-quality results time after time, with excellent consistency even in handheld shooting. When you need to nail the definitive moment in action, sports, and wildlife photography, this is a lens you can count on, and for less than half the price of the Nikon Z 400mm f/2.8 TC VR S.

Read more: Nikon Z 800mm f/6.3 VR S review

Nikon Z DX lenses

This compact 'pancake' zoom is a great lens for the Nikon Z50 and Z fc, though it feels a bit plasticky to us

Mount: Z DX | Autofocus: Pulse (stepping motor) | Stabilizer: 4.5-stop | Min focus distance: 0.25-0.3m | Max magnification: 0.2x | Filter thread: 46mm | Dimensions (WxL): 70x32mm | Weight: 135g

4.5-stop optical VR Multi-function control ring There's a silver version to match the Nikon Z fc ‘Slow’ f/6.3 long-zoom aperture Feels a bit plasticky

Tipping the scales at just 135g, this DX (APS-C) format standard zoom for the Z50 pretty much qualifies as a ‘pancake lens’, measuring a mere 32mm in length when retracted. The flip side is that, compared with weightier FX (full-frame format) Z-mount lenses, it feels a bit less solid and has a plastic rather than a metal mounting plate. Even so, it’s certainly robust enough for daily shooting. Like most similarly priced APS-C format cameras, the Z50 lacks IBIS (In Body Image Stabilization) but the lens comes to the rescue with 4.5-stop optical VR (Vibration Reduction). Although small in size, the little Nikkor punches above its weight, delivering great sharpness and contrast even when shooting wide-open, which is just as well considering that the widest available aperture shrinks to f/.6.3 at the long end of the zoom range. A silver version of this lens is now available, to match the retro styling of the Nikon Z fc.

Read more: Nikkor Z DX 16-50mm f/3.5-6.3 VR

(Image credit: Future)

It's the best telephoto zoom for the Z50 and Z fc... and also the ONLY one. We do like it, though

Mount: Z DX | Autofocus: Pulse (stepping motor) | Stabilizer: 5-stops | Min focus distance: 0.5-1.0m | Max magnification: 0.23x | Filter thread: 62mm | Dimensions (WxL): 74x110mm | Weight: 405g

5-stop optical VR Small and lightweight Plastic mounting plate Lacks any weather-seals

Designed for Nikon’s DX-format Z50, this telephoto lens has an ‘effective’ zoom range of 75-375mm in full-frame terms, edging into the super-telephoto territory. Even so, it’s remarkably small and lightweight, partly thanks to a retractable design and plastic mounting plate. Handling is very good, with a really nice balance on the slinky Z50 body, and smooth action to its zoom ring and multi-function control ring. The latter also acts as a focus ring, being electronically coupled to a rapid stepping motor autofocus system. Compared with the impressive autofocus speed, the aperture rating is less ‘fast’, shrinking to f/6.3 at the long end of the zoom range. However, that particular issue is minimized by excellent sharpness and contrast even when shooting wide-open, along with a 5-stop optical VR system that lives up to its claims.

Read more: Nikkor Z DX 50-250mm f/4.5-6.3 VR

How we test lenses

We test lenses using both real-world sample images and lab tests. Our lab tests are carried out scientifically in controlled conditions using the Imatest testing suite, which consists of custom charts and analysis software that measures resolution in line widths/picture height, a measurement widely used in lens and camera testing. We find the combination of lab and real-world testing works best, as each reveals different qualities and characteristics.

