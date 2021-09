No one wants to run out of power in a blackout, especially now that so many of us work from home, that’s why these generator deals are coming at such an important time. Right now, Amazon is offering a flash sale on all kinds of generators; you can save as much as $100 on a brand new generator that can not only provide power in times of need (or just for a cookout) but can provide peace of mind all year round. Check out these deals:

SHOPPING ・ 2 DAYS AGO