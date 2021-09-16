Biden administration to rethink gray wolf protections after hundreds killed due to sticking with Trump policy

First Gray Wolf Pups, Spotted in Colorado, Since the 1940s.A pair of gray wolves in Colorado have produced the state's first litter of pups in 80 years. .The family of wolves was spotted in Jackson County, on the border of Wyoming. .'The New York Times' reports that 3 pups have been spotted.with more possible, as wolf litters usually consist of 4 to 6 pups.In November, Colorado became the first state to vote on bringing back a native species of wolf.The narrowly approved measure requires the Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission to devise a plan ...... to reintroduce and manage a gray wolf population on public land by the end of 2023. .The measure also includes a fund tocompensate local ranchers for any livestock the wolves might kill.The measure continues to draw opposition from rural residents.who claim their concerns were drowned out by the urban vote.'The New York Times' reports that the Idaho Senate approved a bill in April ... .... that would allow the state to kill up to 90 percent of its wolves.The state cited the wolves as a threat to livestock and other wildlife.According to 'The New York Times,' the issue remains "one of the most contentious conservation issues in the American West."