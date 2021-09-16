CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

Top Three Winning LEGO MASTERS Models are Coming to LEGOLAND Florida Resort!

By Brie Gorecki
Tampa Bay Parenting Magazine
Tampa Bay Parenting Magazine
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wNA0k_0by1Hi4Z00

LEGOLAND Florida has something brick-tastic arriving in celebration of the resort’s 10th birthday! The top three winning builds from season two of FOX’s hit show, LEGO MASTERS, will be on display at the theme park beginning today, September 16th.

Armed with an unlimited supply of LEGO bricks, the reality competition featured twelve teams of two. Throughout eleven weeks, the teams were given intense brick-building challenges. Will Arnett, along with LEGO Brick Masters Jamie Berard and Amy Corbett, hosted the competition. The final three teams created their most extreme builds yet on Tuesday during the season two finale. In the end, one team received the grand title of LEGO MASTERS, the coveted LEGO trophy, and a $100,000 cash prize.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Qn03t_0by1Hi4Z00

The third-place winning model will be displayed at the park starting today. The first and second-place models will arrive on October 1st. The impressive builds will be showcased in The Big Shop, located near the front entrance of LEGOLAND Theme Park. Open displays will encourage park guests to explore 360-degree views of the colorful builds.

There will be several ongoing birthday surprises throughout the park. Guests can also get their brick on and showcase their own brick-building skills with imaginative LEGO build activities including Planet LEGOLAND and the LEGO Dots Build Your Art. In addition to seeing the LEGO MASTERS models, guests can also partake in Brick or Treat weekends in October and celebrate the holidays at LEGOLAND on select dates in November and December. For more information about visiting LEGOLAND Florida, be sure to visit their website.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Lifestyle
State
Florida State
Tampa Bay Parenting Magazine

Tampa Bay Parenting Magazine

Tampa, FL
78
Followers
98
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

Tampa Bay Parenting Magazine is for busy parents who want information they can trust about raising responsible children and teens. For many adults, being a parent is both the most rewarding and most challenging thing you’ll ever do. And as a parent, you’ll have your fair share of big, important issues to deal with through the years. But most parenting is about the little stuff—late-night conversations over cocoa, missed curfews (and resulting consequences), shared meals, playing catch in the park and daily help with homework. Tampa Bay Parenting Magazine gives you practical, positive ideas for dealing with the big stuff through your daily actions as a parent. It shows how the conversations, boundaries, guidance and modeling that you do as a parent add up to make a big difference. We want to be a great and valuable resource for local parents and families throughout the Tampa Bay Area.

 https://www.tampabayparenting.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy