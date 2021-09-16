Top Three Winning LEGO MASTERS Models are Coming to LEGOLAND Florida Resort!

LEGOLAND Florida has something brick-tastic arriving in celebration of the resort’s 10th birthday! The top three winning builds from season two of FOX’s hit show, LEGO MASTERS, will be on display at the theme park beginning today, September 16th.

Armed with an unlimited supply of LEGO bricks, the reality competition featured twelve teams of two. Throughout eleven weeks, the teams were given intense brick-building challenges. Will Arnett, along with LEGO Brick Masters Jamie Berard and Amy Corbett, hosted the competition. The final three teams created their most extreme builds yet on Tuesday during the season two finale. In the end, one team received the grand title of LEGO MASTERS, the coveted LEGO trophy, and a $100,000 cash prize.

The third-place winning model will be displayed at the park starting today. The first and second-place models will arrive on October 1st. The impressive builds will be showcased in The Big Shop, located near the front entrance of LEGOLAND Theme Park. Open displays will encourage park guests to explore 360-degree views of the colorful builds.

There will be several ongoing birthday surprises throughout the park. Guests can also get their brick on and showcase their own brick-building skills with imaginative LEGO build activities including Planet LEGOLAND and the LEGO Dots Build Your Art. In addition to seeing the LEGO MASTERS models, guests can also partake in Brick or Treat weekends in October and celebrate the holidays at LEGOLAND on select dates in November and December. For more information about visiting LEGOLAND Florida, be sure to visit their website.