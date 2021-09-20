Gabby Petito timeline: Everything we know about her disappearance
Days after Gabby Petito's family reported the 22-year-old Florida woman missing, authorities are still searching for her. She was traveling with her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, in a cargo van the two had outfitted as a makeshift recreational vehicle for a months-long cross-country road trip when she mysteriously disappeared. Here's a timeline with what we know so far:
July 2: Petito and Laundrie departThe couple had been in Blue Point, New York, where Petito is originally from, to celebrate her younger brother's graduation from high school. They departed New York on July 2 on a planned four-month cross-country journey. According to a Petito family attorney, the pair had gotten engaged, but postponed their wedding plans because of the coronavirus pandemic and decided to take the trip instead. They were driving Petito's white 2012 Ford Transit van, which, according to one of Laundrie's posts on Instagram , they converted the interior to allow them to camp and cook meals inside of as they traveled. According to their social media posts , the pair traveled from Florida to Kansas, Colorado, and Utah, touring and camping at several national parks and natural attractions. ORIGINAL REPORT: LI mom desperately searching for daughter who disappeared on road trip
Gabrielle Petito, 22, originally of Blue Point on Long Island, disappeared while traveling in Wyoming.
August 12: "Altercation" in Moab City, UtahIn August, police had an encounter with Petito and Laundrie, and the pair was described as having "engaged in some sort of altercation," according to a report released by the Moab City Police Department. Officers were called to reports of disorderly conduct and encountered Laundrie and Petito, along with a witness whose full name was redacted from the report. Laundrie and Petito are described as having gotten into a physical fight following an argument, but "both the male and female reported they are in love and engaged to be married and desperately didn't wish to see anyone charged with a crime," according to the report from Officer Eric Pratt. Police later released body camera footage of officers' encounter with Petito and Laundrie, during which Petito is emotional and crying through much of the video. Laundrie says the couple got into a minor scuffle that began when he climbed into the van with dirty feet. Petito admits that she slapped Laundrie when she thought he was going to leave her in Moab, and the couple also states that Laundrie did not hit Petito. Laundrie has visible scratches on his arms, face, and neck, and police took photos of his injuries. Petito was nearly arrested, but since both parties said they were in love and didn't want charges pressed, the couple agreed to separate for the night. Laundrie was put up in a hotel by a domestic assault outreach group. MORE: Police body cam video shows Gabby Petito, fiancé after 911 call
Moab police released the full body camera video of their interaction with Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie.
August 25: Petito's last known whereaboutsAccording to a verified GoFundMe page set up to raise money and aid in the search for Petito, she was "last known to be in Grand Teton, Wyoming on 8/25/21 heading towards Yellowstone National Park." Petito's stepfather, Jim Schmidt, told CNN that the young woman communicated regularly with her mom and family. "She would go off the grid... doing her van life stuff, exploring these different areas. So it wasn't uncommon for her to go off for few days at a time, but she'd always make her way back to someplace where she could get on to a Wi-Fi connection, upload to her Instagram, make phone calls, FaceTime," he said. "Someone who's been traveling and contacting family and then all of a sudden goes dark -- that's obviously odd," Josh Taylor, a spokesperson for the North Port, Florida, police department, told CNN on Tuesday.
August 30: Last communication with familyPetito's mother, Nichole Schmidt, said the last text message she received from her daughter came on August 30. Her family said they do not believe that that message was sent by Gabby.
September 1: Laundrie returns to North PortLaundrie allegedly returned to the North Port home he and Petito shared with his parents on September 1. Police said he had driven the van there and Petito was not with him. ALSO READ: Fiancé of missing LI native issues statement through lawyer
Brian Laundrie's attorney, Steve Bertolino, issued a statement on the disappearance of Gabrielle Petito, 22.
September 11: Family reports Petito missingOn September 11, Petito's family reported her missing to the Suffolk County Police Department in New York at approximately 6:55 p.m. When police in Florida knocked on the Laundrie's that night, his parents handed them a lawyer's phone number. "We don't know what Brian knows, that's the bottom line," Taylor said. "We are hopeful to talk to him. He needs to talk to us. We need to know exactly where he was, where she was, their last locations, and the fact he was back here for 10 days. Again, the family reported her missing 10 days later. " Their van was processed for evidence, and Taylor said there were some materials that will be investigated further.
September 15: Laundrie named person of interestOn Wednesday, Laundrie was officially named a person of interest in Petito's disappearance and North Port Police said he was hindering the investigation. Laundrie has not made himself available to be interviewed by investigators or provided any helpful details. His attorney issued the following statement on behalf of his client, addressing Laundrie's silence. "Many people are wondering why Mr. Laundrie would not make a statement or speak with law enforcement in the face of Ms. Petito's absence. In my experience, intimate partners are often the first person law enforcement focuses their attention on in cases like this, and the warning that 'any statement made will be used against you' is true, regardless of whether my client had anything to with Ms. Petito's disappearance. As such, on the advice of counsel, Mr. Laundrie is not speaking on the matter. I have been informed that the North Port, Florida, police have named Brian Laundrie as a 'person of interest' in this matter. This formality has not really changed the circumstances of Mr. Laundrie being the focus and attention of law enforcement, and Mr. Laundrie will continue to remain silent on the advice of counsel." DETAILS: PD: Missing woman's fiancé a person of interest, hindering search
Kristin Thorne has the latst details in the search for missing Long Island woman Gabby Petito.
Comments / 7