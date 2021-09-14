Custom GMC Sierra 1500 Auction Raised Money for Military Vets and Families
Big-dollar auto auctions to raise funds for charity are nothing new. In the last few years, several high-profile vehicles such as the new Toyota Supra, Chevrolet Corvette, and others have been auctioned off for insane amounts in the name of charity. This past weekend, a unique 2018 GMC Sierra 1500 crossed the auction block at Mecum Dallas 2021. The custom truck has just 19,100 miles on the odometer and proceeds from its sale went to benefit the Military Warriors Support Foundation (MWSF).www.gm-trucks.com
