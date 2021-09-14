CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Advocacy

Custom GMC Sierra 1500 Auction Raised Money for Military Vets and Families

By Chris Teague
gm-trucks.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBig-dollar auto auctions to raise funds for charity are nothing new. In the last few years, several high-profile vehicles such as the new Toyota Supra, Chevrolet Corvette, and others have been auctioned off for insane amounts in the name of charity. This past weekend, a unique 2018 GMC Sierra 1500 crossed the auction block at Mecum Dallas 2021. The custom truck has just 19,100 miles on the odometer and proceeds from its sale went to benefit the Military Warriors Support Foundation (MWSF).

www.gm-trucks.com

Comments / 0

Related
Motorious

Iowa Family Auctioning Classic Cars This Weekend

There are some fantastic rides going to new owners…. Attention classic car collectors who can get to Iowa this Saturday: a large group of vehicles will be auctioned off in Williams. The Hemken Classic Collection was amassed by Daryl Hemken over the course of decades. Now, all the amazing American and European classic cars will be going to new homes, and it’s for a good cause.
IOWA STATE
Outsider.com

Vintage 1956 Chevrolet 150 Auctioned Off to Huge Bid to Raise Money for Veteran Organization

A vintage 1956 Chevy 150 will help a veteran’s organization once it sells at auction on Saturday. Proceeds from the Cold War car’s sale go to Honor Flight. The non-profit organizations work to transport as many United States military veterans as possible to see the memorials of the respective war they fought in Washington, D.C. The trip is no cost to the veterans.
ADVOCACY
thedrive

Four Military Vets Upgraded and Wrapped a GMC Truck to Help One of Their Own

Mecum is selling the lifted Sierra and all proceeds will go to a program to give veterans more mobility. In 2003, now-retired U.S. Army Sergeant Brian Fleming joined the Army straight out of high school, spurred to do so because of the events of September 11, 2001. He completed his basic training at Fort Benning in Georgia and was assigned to Korea before deploying to Afghanistan in 2006. There, he was severely injured in a roadside bombing that led to a much earlier retirement than he had planned.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gmc Sierra#Auction#Vets#Dallas
CarBuzz.com

2021 Ford Bronco First Edition Will Sell For Crazy Money At Auction

With Ford Bronco production delayed due to quality control issues with the roof and the semiconductor chip shortage, getting your hands on Ford's highly anticipated off-roader isn't easy right now. Unfortunately, high demand has encouraged dealers to charge extortionate markups. A few months ago, one dealer in California was selling...
BUYING CARS
Kait 8

Batesville salon raises money for grieving family

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Jordan Ottaway lost his life in a tragic UTV accident on Saturday in Sulphur Rock. So a Batesville salon held a fundraiser on Tuesday to help his grieving family. Those inside Blush Boutique and Spa have had a special connection with the Ottaway family for years.
BATESVILLE, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Auctions
KCTV 5

Community working to raise money for family of fallen officer

JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- Outside of the Independence Police Department, people have been showing their support to former officer Blaize Madrid-Evans. “Try to raise as much money as we can in a short period of time for his family,” said Brad Lemon, President of the Fraternal Order of Police in Kansas City.
INDEPENDENCE, MO
97X

Trekking For Charity to Raise Money for Getting Heroes Home

I talked with Brandon Mavis from Craft QC about an upcoming fundraiser called Trekking for Charity where he'll be raising money for a local non-profit called Getting Heroes Home. Saturday, September 18, 2021 he'll be walking to every single brewery in the Quad Cities...a total of close to 26 miles....
CHARITIES
Best Life

This Is the Most Stolen Car in the U.S., According to Data

When you purchase a new vehicle, it's only natural to consider certain factors like style, quality, and safety—and, of course, it has to fit your budget. One thing you may not always take into account, but might want to start thinking about before your next automobile purchase, is how likely it is for your new vehicle to be the target of car thieves. Is the model you have your eye on the most stolen car in the U.S.?
CARS
Best Life

This Is the Least Trusted Car Company in the U.S., According to Data

We rely on our vehicles to get us to work, get our children to school, run errands, and provide transportation for just about every important task required to get through our daily lives. And nothing can throw a wrench into perfectly planned out, well, plans like unexpected car trouble. That's why we consulted the recently released American Consumer Satisfaction Index (ACSI) Automobile Study 2020-2021 to find out the least trusted car company, according to consumers.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy