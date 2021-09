The trendiest person in all of rap just set the world on fire. Hykeem Jamaal Carter Jr., a 20-year-old rapper known as “Baby Keem,” had one of the best two-week stretches an artist could ever ask for. On Aug. 27, he released “family ties,” the lead single for his upcoming album, “The Melodic Blue.” The single, recorded and performed with his cousin and rapper, Kendrick Lamar, earned its way up the charts, with many calling it the best track of 2021. Two days later, on Aug. 29, Keem jumped back into the pool, being featured on the track “Praise God” from Kanye West’s album “Donda” alongside Travis Scott.

