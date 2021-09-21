Texas favorites James Avery and H-E-B team up in League City
Your next trip to the grocery store could include grabbing some iconic Texas sterling silver jewelry -- if you head to League City. That's because James Avery just opened its newest store inside of the League City H-E-B located at 2755 E League City Parkway Suite 100. To celebrate, the store is hosting not one, but two grand openings on Saturday, Sept. 18 and then next Saturday, Sept. 25. The first 250 customers each day will receive a free gift with their purchases. Hourly drawings begin at 11 a.m. Want another reason to visit the store anytime through Sept. 25? You can enter to win one of 60 James Avery gift cards ranging from $50 to $500. The new space features all of James Avery's classic designs, as well as new releases, charm soldering and jewelry cleaning. The video above is from a Jan. 2021 report when H-E-B ranked on the 2021 list of 100 best places to work. RELATED: New James Avery charm will have you craving tacos
