Chris Sale on Track to Start for Red Sox Friday

SportsGrid
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePete Abraham of the Boston Globe reports Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Chris Sale is on track to start Friday against the Baltimore Orioles. Boston placed Sale on the COVID-19 injured list after testing positive for the virus. Returning to the Red Sox rotation on Aug.14, after missing the 2020 season because of Tommy John surgery, Sale has made five starts, posting a 3-0 record with a 2.52 ERA, 27% K rate and a 1.40 WHIP. In his last start before landing on the IL, an 11-10 Red Sox loss to the Tampa Bay Rays on Sept. 6, Sale threw 86 pitches in 3.2 innings of work, allowing five runs on 10 hits and striking out six batters.

www.sportsgrid.com

NESN

Alex Cora Explains How Chris Sale Has Improved As Red Sox Leader

Did We Just Get First Legit Answer To Malcolm Butler Super Bowl Mystery?. Chris Sale has gained a lot from the pain he endured. Red Sox manager Alex Cora believes the ace now is a better team leader than he was in previous years. Sale went almost two full years without pitching for Boston due to an elbow injury that resulted in Tommy John surgery. Since he returned to MLB action last month, Sale has pitched like a star and boosted his teammates when he’s not on the mound. Cora has noticed changes in how Sale leads, and his teammates follow.
MLB
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Chris Sale: Bounced in fourth inning

Sale allowed five runs (one earned) on 10 hits and a walk over 3.2 innings in Monday's loss to the Rays. He struck out six and did not factor in the decision. Sale escaped the first inning after allowing just one run despite giving up four hits. He then kept the Rays off the board until an ugly fourth inning. Four unearned runs came around to score after a fielding error by Alex Verdugo and a throwing error by Taylor Motter. It was his shortest outing of the year but he managed to lower his ERA to 2.52 through 25 innings. Sale has given up two or fewer earned runs in each of his five starts. He's lined up to face the White Sox on the road this weekend.
MLB
