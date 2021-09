In this crazy mixed up world today, we find the human race serving many things. We live in an age of entitlements, when people think they deserve everything without doing anything. So I guess you would say they are serving self, but there are many ways to serve self. Some want fame, like the movie stars and professional athletes; some want wealth, like the rich; some want power, like our political leaders. Some want everything for nothing, but in reality, all are serving self.

