COVID-19 In Maryland: Positivity Sees Decrease As State Passes 10,000 Total Deaths

By CBS Baltimore Staff
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TFHag_0bxzBYox00

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland reported 1,330 new COVID-19 cases and 21 deaths, according to state health department data released Thursday morning.

The percentage of people testing positive decreased slightly by .08% to 4.46%. It’s the fourth day in a row that positivity decreased.

Doctors say the new cases are fueled by dangerous strains targeting the unvaccinated. During an August press conference, Gov. Larry Hogan said the Delta variant, a strain that is reportedly two to four times more contagious than the original virus strain, accounts for nearly every new confirmed case in Maryland.

“The vaccines are without a doubt our single most effective tool to mitigate the threat of COVID-19 and the surging Delta variant, and Maryland’s vaccination rate continues to outpace the nation,” Hogan said.

More than 3.8 million Maryland adults are fully vaccinated.

Hospitalizations decreased by 15, to 804. Of those hospitalized, 593 remain in acute care and 211 are in the ICU.

Since the pandemic began, there were 515, 259 total confirmed cases and 10,011 deaths. To honor the over 10,000 Marylanders lost to COVID-19 Thursday, Governor Larry Hogan directed state flags at half staff.

There are 3,823,325 Marylanders fully vaccinated. The state has administered 7,755,678 doses. Of those, 3,891,558 are first doses with 5,250 administered in the past 24 hours. They have given out 3,526,419 second doses, 6,106 in the last day.

The state began to administer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine again in April after the CDC and FDA lifted their pause on the vaccine due to a rare blood clot found in some women.

A total of 296,906 Marylanders have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, 393 in the last day.

The state reported 82.4% of all adults in Maryland have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

In August, the state launched a post-vaccination infections dashboard that is updated every Wednesday. There have been 15,917 total cases among fully vaccinated Marylanders as of last Wednesday, Sept. 15.

Of those cases, 1,186 vaccinated Marylanders were hospitalized, representing 8.03% of all Covid cases hospitalized in the state. One hundred thirty fully vaccinated Marylanders have died, representing 7.27% of lab-confirmed Covid deaths in the state.

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES:

Here’s a breakdown of the numbers:

By County

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 8,334 (222) 2*
Anne Arundel 48,966 (692) 15*
Baltimore 71,744 (1,704) 42*
Baltimore City 57,444 (1,268) 26*
Calvert 4,881 (90) 1*
Caroline 2,683 (38) 0*
Carroll 10,558 (264) 6*
Cecil 7,495 (162) 2*
Charles 13,192 (226) 2*
Dorchester 3,598 (69) 1*
Frederick 22,374 (347) 10*
Garrett 2,435 (68) 1*
Harford 18,706 (312) 7*
Howard 21,312 (261) 7*
Kent 1,517 (49) 3*
Montgomery 78,130 (1,613) 51*
Prince George’s 94,535 (1,607) 43*
Queen Anne’s 3,400 (58) 1*
St. Mary’s 7,772 (140) 1*
Somerset 2,965 (46) 0*
Talbot 2,459 (49) 0*
Washington 16,746 (350) 5*
Wicomico 9,555 (195) 0*
Worcester 4,458 (110) 1*
Data not available 0 (71) 0*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 32,653 (4) 0*
10-19 54,982 (6) 1*
20-29 94,205 (48) 1*
30-39 88,668 (125) 7*
40-49 75,894 (321) 5*
50-59 74,803 (886) 33*
60-69 49,874 (1,715) 27*
70-79 27,321 (2,525) 47*
80+ 16,859 (4,379) 106*
Data not available 0 (2) 0*
Female 269,918 (4,833) 110*
Male 245,341 (5,178) 117*
Unknown Gender 0 (0) 0*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 162,890 (3,601) 84*
Asian (NH) 12,530 (335) 11*
White (NH) 188,571 (5,044) 112*
Hispanic 74,913 (855) 19*
Other (NH) 23,880 (110) 1*
Data not available 52,475 (66) 0*

Comments / 4

Knisha Purnell
4d ago

I don't no how they add things up in the last week the cases been over 1100 everyday an death's everyday someone is lying 🤥 😒 🙄

Reply
5
 

Best Life

An Increasing Number of COVID Outbreaks Are Tied to This One Activity

As COVID cases continue to rise in areas across the U.S., officials are tracing outbreaks to a number of different events. Recently, a handful of states have sounded the alarm on COVID clusters tied to an activity that many of us might consider to be relatively innocuous. In regions that span the entire country, states are seeing a spike in COVID cases linked to high school and middle school sports.
EDUCATION
Maryland State Police Recover $12,000 Cash Elderly Woman Mailed To California As Part Of A Scam

WESTMINSTER, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland State Police on Friday said they were able to recover $12,000 for an elderly woman who believed she was the victim of a scam. On Friday morning around 8 a.m., the Carroll County resident arrived at the at the Maryland State Police Westminster Barrack and told state troopers she was convinced to send $12,000 cash to Belmont, California after receiving a phone call. A trooper contacted the FedEx Law Enforcement Liaison in California and was able to have the package pulled from delivery. The money is on its way back to the victim. Maryland State Police advise that residents to trust their instincts. “If you think it might be a scam, it probably is one,” police said. The case is still under investigation.
CALIFORNIA STATE
washingtonnewsday.com

The CDC is looking into the possibility that the first COVID deaths in the United States occurred in these states.

The CDC is looking into the possibility that the first COVID deaths in the United States occurred in these states. As part of its investigation into the virus’s origins in the United States, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is looking into four deaths from January 2020 that may be linked to the first COVID-19 deaths in the country.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Alissa Rose

400 Cases Reported Of New Deadly Parasite Spreading In America.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported 402 domestically acquired cyclosporiasis illnesses in the past month. Cyclospora is usually spread when feces infect food or water. It’s transmitted directly from person to person because the Cyclospora parasite needs time to become infectious for another person after being passed in a bowel movement.
EatThis

CDC Director Just Issued This "Dangerous" Warning

With the President's six point plan to target coronavirus involving vaccine mandates, the question becomes more and more urgent: when will a vaccine be available for kids 11 and under? And what can we all do to stay safe? CDC Director Rochelle Walensky appeared on the Today Show to address these questions and more. Read on for five essential pieces of advice that could save your life—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Virus Expert Warns These 17 States Will Have Next Surge

Hospitals are being pushed to the brink with COVID patients. "We are no longer bending. We are breaking. Many people never wanted to believe that could happen, but if you're someone trying to seek care, even for something other than COVID in many of these locations, the challenges are immense," said Dr. Michael Osterholm, Director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, on his podcast. "I just have to keep remembering day after day after day, that all of these numbers"—the COVID cases, hospitalizations and deaths—"are people's moms and dads, their grandpas and grandmas, their brothers and sisters. These are real people in your lives. There are people you care about, they're people you love." Read on to see which states Osterholm says will likely see a "major trending upwards in number of cases"—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
HEALTH SERVICES
localdvm.com

Governor Hogan announces immediate authorization of COVID-19 booster shots for seniors in congregate care facilities

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) –Maryland Governor (R) Larry Hogan announced vaccine booster shots will be available for seniors 65 years and older in congregate settings. Along with seniors, Hogan also directed that pharmacies can provide booster shots to anyone who determines themselves immuno-compromised, even without a prescription. “For several weeks now,...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
EatThis

I'm an ER Doctor and Urge You Read This Now

The Delta variant is aggressively spreading throughout the United States as I write this article. Hospitals in Southern states like Mississippi, Alabama, Missouri, Texas and Florida are being overwhelmed. The summer surge in many areas has been fueled by low vaccination rates, lax public health and an extremely infectious variant. Many who have refused vaccination are now dying. Meantime, school is starting again in person across the US. I'm the father of 8 year old and 13 year old boys and my school district has mandated masks for in-person learning. I am also Assistant Professor of Emergency Medicine, Sidney Kimmel Medical College – Thomas Jefferson University. When the school board discussed the issue, I attended by Zoom and endured multiple misinformed speeches by members of my community. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
PUBLIC HEALTH
ksl.com

WCNC

