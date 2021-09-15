CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

NEC creates new digital healthcare division, targeting $4.5bn revenues by 2030

By James Blackman
enterpriseiotinsights.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJapanese tech giant NEC has announced a new digital healthcare and life science business, as part of its stated mid-term strategy to develop new business units to drive growth for the company in the period to 2025. It wants to grow company revenues by 500 billion yen ($4.5 billion) in 2030 via the new operation, which will leverage the company’s interests in artificial intelligence and other digital technologies, it said.

enterpriseiotinsights.com

Comments / 0

Related
enterpriseiotinsights.com

Edzcom partners on mission-critical private 5G for emergency services, heavy industry

Finnish industrial networking specialist Edzcom is working with France-based communications software provider Streamwide to bring higher-grade security to mission critical private LTE and 5G networks. It said the partnership will allow it to expand its offering in the ‘critical communications market’. Streamwide divides its portfolio as mission critical and business...
BUSINESS
enterpriseiotinsights.com

Nokia signs MoU with ATU to drive Industry 4.0 in Africa

Nokia has signed a deal with the African Telecommunications Union (ATU) to leverage industrial 5G, and other technologies, to drive the Industry 4.0 movement on the continent, as well as connectivity in general. The pair have a stated objective to “shape policy, develop talent, and promote inclusion and diversity”. A...
BUSINESS
TechRadar

Telefonica and NEC target 800 OpenRAN sites in UK and beyond by 2022

Telefonica and NEC are to stage live pilots of OpenRAN technology with a view to operating 800 sites in four markets, including the UK, by 2022. Open RAN is a vendor-neutral approach with standardised designs that allow a variety of firms to supply hardware and software rather than the highly integrated cell site products traditionally offered by major manufacturers.
BUSINESS
healthcareittoday.com

Digital Identity in Healthcare

One of the most interesting and challenging topics in healthcare lately has been around identity. Certainly this was brought to the forefront thanks to COVID vaccinations, but it’s also become important with things like information blocking and healthcare APIs making data more available. It’s great to make patient data available, but if we don’t improve digital identification then we’re just creating new problems.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nec#Health Care#Nursing Care#Digital Technologies
HIT Consultant

Zelis Acquires Healthcare Transparency Leader Sapphire Digital

– Bain-backed digital health payments company, Zelis today announced the acquisition of Sapphire Digital, a healthcare consumer-centered pricing and navigation software company serving more than 100M members. Financial details of the acquisition were not disclosed. – Sapphire’s platform offers tools for provider search and selection, quality ratings and reviews, pricing...
BUSINESS
pymnts

Healthcare Payments Firm Zelis Buys Sapphire Digital

Healthcare payment company Zelis has announced an agreement to acquire Sapphire Digital, a platform for provider selection, patient access, price transparency and digital consumer navigation for healthcare, according to a press release. “There is a clear need in the market for innovative price transparency solutions and digital navigation tools, now...
BUSINESS
yicaiglobal.com

Digital Healthcare Startup Distinct Is Said to Raise USD60 Million, Led by Tencent

(Yicai Global) Sept. 9 -- Distinct HealthCare, a Chinese digital healthcare services provider, has banked USD60 million in a fundraiser headed by internet giant Tencent Holdings and a large Hong Kong business group, according to a person familiar with the matter. Two other Chinese internet stalwarts, online retailer Alibaba Group...
BUSINESS
rew-online.com

KKR forms JV to target $1B in healthcare real estate

Global investment firm KKR has formed a joint venture with Cornerstone Companies, a healthcare real estate investment, development and management firm, to acquire and develop a portfolio of healthcare properties across the United States. KKR and Cornerstone have seeded the portfolio with the recapitalization of 25 healthcare properties owned by...
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Artificial Intelligence
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Huawei
HIT Consultant

How Digitizing AP Can Pay Dividends to Healthcare Organizations

Innovations in telehealth and other forms of remote care have dominated the tech focus of many healthcare organizations over the last year. But behind the scenes, business process automation has also been a big area of attention as CFOs look for new ways to reduce costs without impacting patient care. According to a Deloitte 2020 survey, cost reduction was an increased strategic priority for 83% of healthcare CFOs.
HEALTH
MarketWatch

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group may sell U.S. banking arm

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. is exploring the sale of its U.S. banking unit MUFG Union Bank, about 13 years after it acquired the West Coast lender for $3.5 billion, according to a Bloomberg report published on Friday. Citing people familiar with the deal, the news service reported the Japanese banking giant has held preliminary talks with potential buyers about a deal and may soon hire an investment bank to launch a formal sales process. As mergers heat up between smaller banks to compete with larger players such as JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. as well as financial technology companies, some overseas banks are mulling the sale of their U.S. operations to benefit from lofty acquisition prices.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

HealthLeaders’ New Line of Product Offerings Creates Insights, Networking, Community Opportunities for Healthcare Marketing Executives

HealthLeaders is proud to announce the launch of the new healthcare Marketing eNewsletter, featuring healthcare marketing analysis, insights, and news. The eNewsletter is part of HealthLeaders’ larger strategy and product offerings to connect with busy healthcare marketing executives who are looking for peer-based insights to help them with their most pressing challenges.
HEALTH
enterpriseiotinsights.com

Shell hands major IoT contracts for oil well and refinery monitoring to Dutch startups

Multinational oil and gas company Royal Dutch Shell has handed new industrial IoT monitoring contracts to a pair of local IoT suppliers, in the form of Rotterdam-based scale-up TWTG and Amsterdam-based startup Hiber. TWTG has a deal to supply LoRaWAN-based vibration sensors to Shell’s refinery in Pernis, outside of Rotterdam, the largest oil refinery in Europe. Hiber has signed a global contract to supply satellite-based well-integrity monitoring solutions.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
World Economic Forum

Bridging the digital divide to create the jobs of the future

Significant work is needed to help employers and employees bridge the digital divide to support future job requirements. The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the gap, but it shows no sign of easing even as governments ease restrictions that caused an uptick in digital activity. Governments must support businesses as they...
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
institutionalinvestor.com

Hartford HealthCare Anchors New GP-Stakes Fund Targeting Diverse Managers

Hartford HealthCare, the $4 billion fund supporting a Connecticut-based hospital system, is anchoring a new GP-stakes style fund for diverse managers. The $400 million fund is being raised by Xponance, which is working alongside Investcorp to deploy the capital. Hartford is anchoring the fund with a $50 million commitment as its first investor, according to David Holmgren, the organization’s chief investment officer.
HARTFORD, CT
siliconangle.com

Oracle falls short of revenue targets but cloud growth stays strong

Database giant Oracle Corp. saw strong growth in its emerging cloud platform and infrastructure businesses, but not quite strong enough as the company missed its revenue targets today, sending its stock down 2% in after-hours trading. The company reported a fiscal first-quarter profit before certain costs such as stock compensation...
FINANCIAL REPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy