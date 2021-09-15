NEC creates new digital healthcare division, targeting $4.5bn revenues by 2030
Japanese tech giant NEC has announced a new digital healthcare and life science business, as part of its stated mid-term strategy to develop new business units to drive growth for the company in the period to 2025. It wants to grow company revenues by 500 billion yen ($4.5 billion) in 2030 via the new operation, which will leverage the company’s interests in artificial intelligence and other digital technologies, it said.enterpriseiotinsights.com
Comments / 0