Pioneer Day Festivities Planned This Weekend

For close to 100 years, it's been a tradition to honor pioneers who settled the area. Following the parade, pioneers will register at Pioneer Park, where they will be serveAs it has for the past 93 years, the Pioneer Day will be held Sept. 17-18 in downtown Florence, featuring this year's theme, “The Way They Played.”
If the date and lineup for the September Days Fest and the recently-canceled 2021 AthFest Music & Arts Festival bear more than a passing resemblance, there's a good reason. Though the two events are not affiliated in any way, one wouldn't exist without the other. September Days, set for Sept....
Last weekend, Ogden Music Festival returned with everything the people love about it and more — community, music, art … play. Families and friends of all ages gathered together for three days of peaceful relaxation to celebrate the unifying love of music, surrounded by trees and smiling faces at Fort Buenaventura. It’s an experience that goes beyond award-winning fiddles, banjos, harmonies and horns — although the musical lineup alone would be enough.
Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Ayden Collard Festival and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Ayden Collard Festival, visit https://www.aydencollardfestival.com/. Since it’s humble beginnings in 1975, the Ayden Collard Festival has become the signature event...
After a one-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Brevard Music Center will once again host the annual Mountain Song Festival, with Mavis Staples and Steep Canyon Rangers headlining this year's event. The festival is set for this Friday and Saturday, with seven acts taking the stage of the...
If you would like to be a vendor for the Skiatook Pioneer Day Festival, the deadline is Wednesday. Next week’s festival starts on Thursday and will consist of carnival rides, live music and a parade. The Third Thursday in the Park kicks things off in Central Park, as Thomas Martinez...
NORTHALSTED — The Chicago Pride Fest is returning next month with an extra day after being canceled last year by the coronavirus pandemic. Pride Fest, which takes over North Halsted Street from Addison to Grace streets, will run Oct. 1-3, according to a press release announcing the festival. The fest...
BELLEVILLE — Following its cancellation — like so many other events — the 2021 Belleville Homecoming Festival is scheduled to run Friday through Sunday at the Belleville Community Center on West Virginia 68 South. The three-day festival will feature entertainment, activities, games and attractions, including music by this year’s headliner,...
VIENNA — The 29th annual Native American Festival is set for Saturday and Sunday in Vienna. The festival will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 18, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 19, at the ball field in Vienna. Tickets are $5...
EXETER – The Festival of Trees (FOT) has been one of the most anticipated holiday events in town for over twenty years. Committee members have already been meeting and plans are underway for this year’s festival to be held at the Exeter Town Hall again. However, due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions, the festival will be managed in a different way this year. The event will take place for two days: Wed., December 1, from 11:00-6:00 p.m. and Thurs., December 2, from 11:00- 8:00 p.m. All visitors will be required to wear masks inside the hall, a limited number of people will be admitted entrance throughout the day, and hand sanitizer will be made available. The biggest change will be that all the bidding and purchase of raffle tickets will be done online. This will allow a better traffic flow and an easier way to manage the silent auction.
Here’s a rundown of fun things to do this weekend. CU film critics Hope Madden & George Wolf are making a movie! Here’s how you can help. Pick up your Columbus Makes Art Passport and get on your way to getting prizes! Enjoy your weekend!. Music & Food Festivals. Hot...
12 hot air balloons the focus, but event will also have food trucks, eating contests. The Champaign County Balloon Fest, known as “A Hot Affair,” will return for a third year this weekend. The festival is scheduled from 4 to 9 p.m. today and Saturday at the Grimes Field Airport...
HUNTINGTON — The Forks of the Wabash Pioneer Festival will welcome crowds back in 2021, offering its taste of earlier times Sept. 25 and 26. The festival is held the fourth full weekend of September at Hier’s Park, 547 S. Briant St., and the adjoining Huntington County Fairgrounds. The festival, founded in 1976, is sponsored by Phi Chapter of Psi Iota Xi Sorority and Friends of the Festival. Proceeds from the festival are used to support local charities and historic preservation projects.
This week Pioneer Day events get underway. Two events this week, which are also at the Estrella Warbirds museum. The Pioneer Ladies Luncheon is at 11:30 Thursday. Corrine Moore Roden and Debbie Moore Vandergon talked with KPRL, they say that the Pre-Pioneer Day kick off is Saturday evening in a hangar near the Estrella Warbirds museum.
This weekend, John Lewis Shade American Legion Post 6 will be distributing poppies at local businesses in Clearfield for its annual poppy days celebration. Volunteers will be distributing the poppies and asking for donations, 100 percent of which will benefit veterans and the military. The poppy is the official flower...
Apple pie was cut, judged and eaten, cider was pressed, Lander apples and hard cider sampled, and a good time was had by hundreds of folks at the Lander Pioneer Museum Apple Fest this past Saturday. Lander has a long history of growing apples, dating back to the 1870s, and...
Dean Beltrano is the chairman of this year’s Niagara County Peach Festival. The festival kicks-off tomorrow and runs through Sunday. Dean says the festival is their club’s largest fundraiser and everything they raise goes back into the community and the majority of that goes to help kids. Their supplier Bittner...
Today (Thursday) is the Pioneer Ladies Luncheon. The kick off is Saturday night at a hangar near the Estrella Warbirds museum. The royalty this year is remarkable. Corrine Moore Roden tells us Tom Flynn is the Marshall. The queen is 100-year-old Irene Smith Marquart. The kick off party is this...
Prairie Pioneer Day will take place Saturday with a whole day of events, primarily at the Stevens County Fairgrounds. A few early exceptions are the 8 a.m. Marv Meyer run, which begins at the Morris Area Elementary School with 7 a.m. registration, and a free 9 a.m. Body Pump class at the RFC. A Medallion Hunt will also be held at 11:30 a.m. at Pomme de Terre Park. Fairground activities kick off at 10 a.m. with the Foodie Fun Run starting at the Lee Community Center, Ax Throwing going on from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., a UMM Kids Obstacle Course running from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., a Morris Memories display in honor of the City’s 150th anniversary, an Escape Room going from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Old Schoolhouse with the History Museum handling registrations for that, and 4H Cow Pie Bingo going from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
APPLETON (WLUK) -- A new event is happening in Appleton this weekend. "We have a whole weekend here of music and dance and fun," Irish Fest of the Fox Cities Executive Director Matt Miller said. After almost three years of planning, Irish Fest of the Fox Cities is making its...
Comments / 0