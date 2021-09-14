Cricket drives surge in Disney+ Hotstar mobile app downloads
The Indian Premier League, or IPL, and World Cup cricket tournaments are slated to kick off in September and October, and with both tournaments to be broadcast on Disney+ Hotstar, the streaming service is primed for a surge in mobile app downloads and users. Hotstar monthly active users, or MAUs, saw 96% growth in October 2020 after the start of the previous IPL competition and was more than double pre-tournament levels through December.www.spglobal.com
Comments / 0