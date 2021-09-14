Cricket drives surge in Disney+ Hotstar mobile app downloads

With the arrival of 2K Sports’ NBA 2K22 video game, fans have been anticipating when they could finally get their faces scanned into MyCareer mode. As of Thursday, the wait has finally ended with the official release of the NBA 2K22 mobile app. The MyNBA 2K22 app is now available for iOS and Android devices, giving gamers many options and helpful functions. Here’s where to get it and how to use it.

CELL PHONES ・ 6 DAYS AGO