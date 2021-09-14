CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cricket drives surge in Disney+ Hotstar mobile app downloads

spglobal.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Indian Premier League, or IPL, and World Cup cricket tournaments are slated to kick off in September and October, and with both tournaments to be broadcast on Disney+ Hotstar, the streaming service is primed for a surge in mobile app downloads and users. Hotstar monthly active users, or MAUs, saw 96% growth in October 2020 after the start of the previous IPL competition and was more than double pre-tournament levels through December.

www.spglobal.com

BUSINESS

