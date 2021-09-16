Gov. Wolf Visits Kensington Neighborhood As He Calls On Legislators To Pass Another Opioid Disaster Declaration

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Gov. Tom Wolf ​visited Philadelphia’s Kensington neighborhood on Thursday to talk about the need to combat the opioid epidemic and prevent overdoses. He visited Esperanza Health Center in Kensington.

That neighborhood is one of many that has been strongly impacted by addiction.



The governor wants state lawmakers to pass legislation enabling another opioid disaster declaration, something he says enabled information-sharing that saves lives.

“I have signed I think now 15 disaster declarations and it allowed us to do things we couldn’t do without that declaration. Work together as agencies,” Wolf said. “One of the great things was the prescription drug monitoring program that allowed doctors to see when they were being shocked in prescribing prescriptions, opioids.”

The latest disaster declaration expired on Aug. 25.