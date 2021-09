The chances that I would actually have to sell all of my microphones except one are low — like, very low — but for whatever reason, it’s a hypothetical situation I’ve thought about. If that fateful day does ever arrive (Selling gear to cover bills? Convinced most of my mics are haunted by evil ghosts?), I can say without question that the one mic I’d keep is my AKG C414 B-ULS. I use it on nearly every session I work on, and it gets used more than any other mic I own. I would confidently use it on just about any instrument, and it’s the one mic I know will never disappoint me when other options feel lacking.

