CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Latest Videos at ElliottWaveTrader

elliottwavetrader.net
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBelow is a sampling of videos and Webinar recordings by our analysts at ElliottWaveTrader. About 8-10 videos are produced daily for members across all our services at EWT. Where SPX May Reverse Higher, Plus Fibonacci Levels On FAANG & Other Stock Charts. EWT's Fibonacci trading expert Carolyn Boroden shares her...

www.elliottwavetrader.net

Comments / 0

Related
ValueWalk

Fourth Coronavirus Stimulus Checks Finally Coming, But For Specific Workers

A fourth federal stimulus check is finally coming, but it’s not for everyone. These fourth coronavirus stimulus checks will cover specific workers who were hit hard by the pandemic. Such workers would get up to $600 stimulus checks as part of the United States Department of Agriculture’s Farm and Food Workers Relief (FFWR) grant program.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Money Morning

One Stock to Sell Immediately (at Any Price)

Evergrande was the story yesterday, as investors from one side of the planet to the other weighed the chances the Chinese property mega-developer - the world's most indebted company - could default on part of its $300 billion in obligations. To be honest, I'm not sure what could happen, and...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Energy Stocks#Spx May Reverse Higher#Aapl#Amzn A#Forex Pairs#Metals Cryptos#Webinar#Moneyshow#Iwm#Elliottwavetrader#Crypto Weekly Video#Bitcoin And Ethereum#Day Video Ewt#Pgny#Jks#Vrsn#Dltr#Crm#Blmn#Euro
investing.com

3 Stocks to Buy if You're Worried About a Stock Market Crash

The market has been trending downward for the past three weeks and saw big declines today. This has made many investors uneasy. While David Cohne doesn't think a market crash will occur, he thinks investors may benefit from less risky stocks such as Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL), Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX), and W.W. Grainger, Inc. (GWW).With the market dropping for three consecutive weeks, it's understandable that investors are starting to get nervous. Market indices dropped by over 2% at one point this afternoon due to the potential ripple effects of a default of a major Chinese real estate company. When you add in recent concerns over the passage of fiscal measures and the infrastructure bill, things certainly appear dicey.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
MarketWatch

Gold futures settle higher for a second straight session

Gold futures settled higher on Tuesday for a second straight session, buoyed in part by a pullback in the U.S. dollar. Investors continued to gauge economic concerns tied to a downturn in China's property market and awaited a monetary policy decision by the Federal Reserve due Wednesday. December gold rose $14.40, or 0.8%, to settle at $1,778.20 an ounce after climbing 0.7% on Monday.
MARKETS
MarketRealist

Here Are the U.S. Stocks To Avoid if Evergrande Collapses

The Hong Kong-listed shares of Chinese property developer Evergrande collapsed yet again on Sep. 20. The company is having trouble servicing its $300 billion debt burden. Many U.S. investors are wondering what Evergrande's collapse would mean for U.S. stock markets, especially the steel sector. Article continues below advertisement. This isn't...
STOCKS
AFP

Fed opens policy meeting as markets awaits taper signal

The Federal Reserve opened its two-day policy meeting on Tuesday, with investors around the world awaiting a signal on when the central bank will begin pulling back on its stimulus policies. Investors and officials worldwide will be watching Federal Reserve chief Jerome Powell's press conference on Wednesday to see if he provides further details on the taper plan.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy