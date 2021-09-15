CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Jervis, NY

A note on requests for medical exemptions to face masks

pikecountycourier.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEditor’s note: The Little Pediatrics medical office in Port Jervis posted the following message on its Facebook page:. We’ve been receiving lots of phone calls from parents and caregivers, asking us to sign a medical exemption form so their child doesn’t have to wear a mask at school. We’re hearing from many parents that school districts have been assuring them that we and other pediatric offices will sign them.

