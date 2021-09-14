CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
ROBERT "BOBBY V." VASIL

Cover picture for the articleAge 86, of North Side, on Tuesday, September 14, 2021. Beloved son of the late John and Maude Vasil; brother of Dorothy Valentine, Aileen (William) Berger and the late Mary Ann Koontz, John, Margaret, Jim, Billy and Andy Vasil; also many nieces and nephews. A kind, gentle man who was a caretaker by nature, took care of his mother and sister for many years at his home and until their deaths. He was a bookkeeper by profession. Friends received 9:30 am – 11:15 am, Sat. at the THOMAS P. KUNSAK FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3552 California Ave. at Davis Ave. A Funeral Mass will be held in Christ Our Savior, St. Cyril of Alexandria Church, Saturday at 12 noon. In lieu of flowers, donations to Little Sisters of the Poor, 1028 Benton Ave., Pgh., PA 15212.

VALENTIN D. VASSILEV

Age 56, born in Bulgaria, residing in Shaler Twp., passed away after a courageous battle with Pancreatic Cancer on Sunday, September 19, 2021. Beloved husband of Violeta Vassilev; loving father of Lina (Josh) Latini and George Vassilev; dear son of Tzana and the late Dimiter Vassilev; brother of Mariana (Rumen) Pavlov. Friends will be received on Tuesday from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the BOCK FUNERAL HOME, LTD., 1500 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw. Services and Interment will be held privately by the family.
