LIC Awards 2021

In Rhode Island, our six degrees of separation are more like three, so chances are you know a local nurse. Maybe they’re your mother, brother, neighbor or friend. You’ve likely shared a laugh with a nurse while they distracted you from a blood draw, or welcomed a hug from one following some difficult news. In one way or another, nurses have touched all of our lives — but never more so than in the past year. In the following pages, we, in partnership with the Rhode Island State Nurses Association, proudly honor and highlight fourteen leading examples of courage, strength and care in this field — from home health nurses to nurse educators — and we’d also like to take a minute to recognize the efforts put in by all the state’s nursing heroes. And who better to help us than Margaret Clifton, state director of the Rhode Island Board of Nurse Registration and Nursing Education?

PROVIDENCE, RI ・ 12 DAYS AGO