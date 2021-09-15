CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Coronavirus

LIC Awards 2021

By Lee Peart
carehomeprofessional.com
 4 days ago

There has been a huge surge in the use of technology in the home during the pandemic. This award honours suppliers who have come up with innovative solutions that streamline business processes and improve client. Care Home Professional (CHP) and sister title Home Care Insight (HCI) are delighted to officially...

www.carehomeprofessional.com

Comments / 0

Related
carehomeprofessional.com

2021 LEADERS IN CARE AWARDS SHORTLIST: INNOVATIVE SOLUTIONS FOR HOME CARE

There has been a huge surge in the use of technology in the home during the pandemic. This award honours suppliers who have come up with innovative solutions that streamline business processes and improve client outcomes. Examples can include home care management software and assistive technology. We are delighted to...
SOFTWARE
carehomeprofessional.com

Finalists announced for the supplier categories of the 2021 Leaders in Care Awards

Care Home Professional (CHP) and sister title Home Care Insight (HCI) are delighted to officially announce the finalists in the supplier categories for the 2021 Leaders in Care Awards. There are three supplier categories, each paying tribute to the investment, technology and innovation that goes into the residential and domiciliary...
ECONOMY
carehomeprofessional.com

Leaders in Care 2021

The Executive of the Year award honours the leaders who have provided inspired leadership on a company- and sector-wide level and driven their organisations to achieve great things over the past year. We are delighted. This award recognises providers who have come up creative ways to support staff and improve...
ECONOMY
martechseries.com

Caterpillar Awards HOLT CAT “Excellence in Marketing Award”

AiAdvertising’s SWARM Platform enables the nation’s largest U.S. Caterpillar dealer to achieve a 10X Return on Ad Spend. AiAdvertising, Inc., a technology driven provider of digital advertising solutions, today announced that it received in partnership with HOLT CAT the 2021 Construction Industries Excellence in Marketing Award. The Company used its AI driven SWARM solution to increase performance of its Advertising investments by aligning its efforts to newly created Personas for a more personalized and authentic customer experience.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Care#Home Service#Business Processes#Pandemic
WISH-TV

Communities awarded pandemic funding

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — The Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority and Lieutenant Governor Suzanne Crouch have announced COVID-19 impact grants to help low-income communities prevent, prepare for and respond to the pandemic. The IHCDA is awarding $100,000 to six Indiana nonprofits. Organizations submitted plans for financial well-being, safe...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Astoria Post

New Fitness Studio To Open at the JACX in LIC Next Month

A modern fitness studio is set to open at a high-rise office building in Long Island City. Performance Lab, which will offer seven different types of fitness classes, will open on Oct. 1 inside The JACX – a 26-story two-tower development located at 28-17 42nd Rd. by Queens Plaza South.
QUEENS, NY
geekwire.com

The 10th Annual StartOut Awards

Join us for the 10th Annual StartOut Awards, recognizing and celebrating excellence and leadership in the LGBTQ+ entrepreneurial community! Registration is free and open to all. StartOut invites you to its annual gala, the LGBTQ+ entrepreneur event of the year, honoring entrepreneurs and business leaders for their accomplishments and personal...
ECONOMY
carehomeprofessional.com

GUEST COLUMN: The future for better dementia care

Marking World Alzheimer’s Month, Jonathan Papworth, co-founder and director of Person Centred Software, explains why fully integrated digital care systems are the future for better dementia care. September marks the 10th edition of the vital global awareness-raising campaign – World Alzheimer’s Month. Every year, people come together from all around...
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
carehomeprofessional.com

CQC to host webinar on monitoring and prioritising inspections

The Care Quality Commission (CQC) is hosting a webinar next week on how it is currently monitoring and prioritising inspections. The one-hour webinar, set to take place on September 20 at 3pm, is aimed at providers and professionals who work in adult social care, organisations who represent them and other stakeholders.
HEALTH
carehomeprofessional.com

QCS creates state-of-the-art dementia centre

Quality Compliance Systems (QCS), a leading provider of content, guidance and standards for the social care sector, has launched the Dementia Centre. The Dementia Centre, is the realisation of a strategy which looks to add comprehensive ‘condition’ specific support to its already industry-leading best practice and compliance systems. It is...
HEALTH SERVICES
carehomeprofessional.com

THE BIG INTERVIEW: Matt Luckham, founder, Care Control

Care Control’s founder, Matt Luckham, discusses the company’s continued growth and plans for the future. Having last spoken to Matt in September 2020, CHP was interested to learn how the last 12 months have been for the leading complete care management solution provider. “It’s been a pretty amazing 12 months...
BUSINESS
rimonthly.com

Excellence in Nursing Awards 2021

In Rhode Island, our six degrees of separation are more like three, so chances are you know a local nurse. Maybe they’re your mother, brother, neighbor or friend. You’ve likely shared a laugh with a nurse while they distracted you from a blood draw, or welcomed a hug from one following some difficult news. In one way or another, nurses have touched all of our lives — but never more so than in the past year. In the following pages, we, in partnership with the Rhode Island State Nurses Association, proudly honor and highlight fourteen leading examples of courage, strength and care in this field — from home health nurses to nurse educators — and we’d also like to take a minute to recognize the efforts put in by all the state’s nursing heroes. And who better to help us than Margaret Clifton, state director of the Rhode Island Board of Nurse Registration and Nursing Education?
PROVIDENCE, RI
ucsb.edu

A Fitting Award

Marianne-mithun-linguistics-uc-santa-barbara-current.jpg. The British Academy has awarded Marianne Mithun, a UC Santa Barbara professor of linguistics, The Neil and Saras Smith Medal for her groundbreaking research into Native American and Austronesian languages, which the academy called a significant contribution to theoretical linguistics. “I am delighted and deeply honored by this award,”...
SANTA BARBARA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy