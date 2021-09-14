Police Officers Living in Public Housing

DERRY TOWNSHIP – Dauphin County authorities are searching for a police impersonator. On September 15 around 10:40 a.m., a woman was pulled over by a white male in his late 20’s driving a black/dark colored sedan, possibly a pre-2011 Ford Crown Victoria, into the parking lot of Fishburn United Methodist Church in Hershey. The male suspect asked the woman if he could search her vehicle. Believing the man was a police officer, she agreed to the search and exited the vehicle. The man searched the entire interior as well as a black Coach purse and floral medical bag. The female victim later realized the man stole about $200 cash from her wallet inside her purse as well as 3 candy bars from inside her medical bag. The vehicle had very dark window tinting, interior dash or visor-mounted red and blue emergency lighting, a push bar on the front, and was in clean/good condition. The suspect is described as a white male, late 20’s, 5’9”, 175 lbs., buzz-cut hair, no accent, right-handed, and a muscular build. He was wearing a mask, blue surgical gloves, sunglasses with black frames and blue lenses, and a blue baseball hat with a patch that indicated he was with Derry Township Police. He was also wearing a police uniform to include an exterior body armor-style vest, shirt with police patches, and duty belt. He did have a holstered handgun, an orange taser, and handcuffs. Authorities are also searching for video evidence and consider the impersonator to be dangerous. Due to the possibility of the suspect being armed, direct contact is not recommended. Anyone with information about the case is urged to contact Derry Township Police at 717-534-2202.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA ・ 6 DAYS AGO