Law Enforcement

Police Officers Living in Public Housing

muckrock.com
 9 days ago

Subject: Massachusetts Public Records Law Request: Police Officers Living in Public Housing. Pursuant to the Massachusetts Public Records Law, I hereby request the following records:. 1. Rules, policies, or other practice documents from your municipality and/or agency that lay out whether police department staff (including officers) can receive housing subsidies...

www.muckrock.com

onfocus.news

Marshfield Police Officer to Resign

MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – The Marshfield Police Department confirmed to OnFocus that a police officer will be resigning in October. Detective Christine Zupanc will be resigning in mid-October according to acting Police Chief, Pat Zeps. According to Zeps, the process to replace an officer includes initial approval from the Police...
MARSHFIELD, WI
La Crosse Tribune

Police Officer Caught on Camera

Madison Police are investigating the officer in this video. The audio has been removed because it includes profanities and unverified allegations.
MADISON, WI
wnynewsnow.com

Retired Police Chief Named New Jamestown Public School Safety Officer

JAMESTOWN – A retired north county police chief has been named Jamestown Public Schools next safety officer. The district announced Monday that former Village of Fredonia Police Chief Brad Meyers is taking on the role. Among his duties, Meyers will plan, develop, implement and monitor the district’s safety procedures. Additionally,...
JAMESTOWN, NY
INFORUM

Letter: Police officers do not shoot unless they fear for their own lives

What is wrong with the media? It seems that sensationalism and misconstruing and twisting facts to make the reader/listener interpret the story in error is way too common. The latest story twisted to ire the people is if the state trooper who near Bismarck had to take a life. No law enforcement person would willingly take a life without much thought and only when thinking his life or the life of someone else was in danger. We don’t know the circumstances of this action.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
State
Massachusetts State
Grosse Pointe News

Woods welcomes new public safety officer

GROSSE POINTE WOODS — The newest public safety officer in the Woods was sworn in Wednesday, Sept. 8. PSO Douglas Copple, after seven years with the Taylor police department, officially started with the Woods department Sunday, Sept. 5. His seven years in Taylor started with working inside the jail, where...
TAYLOR, MI
buckeyefirearms.org

Are Police Officers Expert Marksmen?

I often get frustrated following an active killer’s attack on a school. Liberals always call for new gun control measures to be implement that often have nothing to do with how the particular gunman obtained the guns that were used to carry out the attack and that would have had no impact on preventing the tragedy had their proposals been in effect before the event occurred. Many conservatives call for arming teachers or placing more armed guards in schools. One prominent conservative radio and television personality, Sean Hannity, often calls for putting retired police or military personnel in schools because of their extensive experience carrying and using firearms. However, the truth of the matter is that except for SWAT officers, police officers are notoriously poor shots, and military personnel primarily rely on the rifle, not the handgun for the shooting that they must do. As a result, a retired policeman or military veteran is no more qualified to carry a gun to defeat an active killer than a teacher or a private citizen is.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
wdac.com

Imposter Police Officer Sought

DERRY TOWNSHIP – Dauphin County authorities are searching for a police impersonator. On September 15 around 10:40 a.m., a woman was pulled over by a white male in his late 20’s driving a black/dark colored sedan, possibly a pre-2011 Ford Crown Victoria, into the parking lot of Fishburn United Methodist Church in Hershey. The male suspect asked the woman if he could search her vehicle. Believing the man was a police officer, she agreed to the search and exited the vehicle. The man searched the entire interior as well as a black Coach purse and floral medical bag. The female victim later realized the man stole about $200 cash from her wallet inside her purse as well as 3 candy bars from inside her medical bag. The vehicle had very dark window tinting, interior dash or visor-mounted red and blue emergency lighting, a push bar on the front, and was in clean/good condition. The suspect is described as a white male, late 20’s, 5’9”, 175 lbs., buzz-cut hair, no accent, right-handed, and a muscular build. He was wearing a mask, blue surgical gloves, sunglasses with black frames and blue lenses, and a blue baseball hat with a patch that indicated he was with Derry Township Police. He was also wearing a police uniform to include an exterior body armor-style vest, shirt with police patches, and duty belt. He did have a holstered handgun, an orange taser, and handcuffs. Authorities are also searching for video evidence and consider the impersonator to be dangerous. Due to the possibility of the suspect being armed, direct contact is not recommended. Anyone with information about the case is urged to contact Derry Township Police at 717-534-2202.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
News 12

Four police officers honored with Police Valor Award

Two Nassau County police officers along with two Suffolk County police officers were honored with the Police Valor Award. Deputy Chief James F. Bartscherer and Deputy Inspector Darin Costello received the award for coming back to full duty after recovering from serious personal challenges. "A lot of life is having...
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
peterstownship.com

Police Department Open House

The public is invited to the Peters Township Police Station on Saturday, October 9, 2021 between 12:00 PM – 4:00PM for an OPEN HOUSE. Officers from the Department will demonstrate some of the equipment and technology used by Officers. Come out and see what it’s like to discharge a taser, investigate a crime scene, or reconstruct a motor vehicle crash. An officer will demonstrate his motorcycle riding skill,
LAW ENFORCEMENT
news24-680.com

Officer-Involved Shooting Public Report: Richmond Police Officers Lawfully Shot Man In 2019

Martinez, Calif. – The Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office concludes Richmond Police Department officers lawfully shot and killed Luc Ciel in 2019. The DA’s Office released a public report about the shooting today. No charges will be filed against the officers and the Office’s criminal investigation has been concluded. The facts show that the officers had probable cause to believe that Ciel posed a significant threat of death or great bodily injury, not only to himself, but to his family.
RICHMOND, CA
The Tribune

Littleton police ID suspect in shooting of officer, ask for public’s help in finding him

Littleton police on Wednesday publicly identified the suspect in the shooting of an officer this week and a carjacking that occurred about 12 hours later. Investigators have secured a warrant for the arrest of Rigoberto “Rigo” Valles Dominguez, 33, on suspicion of attempted murder of a police officer in the shooting of Officer David Snook, police Chief Doug Stephens said.
LITTLETON, CO
rismedia.com

HUD Awards $10M to Public Housing Agencies

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Deputy Secretary Adrianne Todman announced that the Department is awarding $10 million to 55 Public Housing Authorities (PHAs) throughout the country to make needed capital improvements in public housing developments that serve to enhance safety and security for residents. View a complete list of housing authorities that received funding.
POLITICS
CBS Pittsburgh

South Side Violence Pits Bar Owners Against Residents With Police In The Middle

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Bar-hopping crowds and some violent incidents have pitted bar owners against residents on the South Side this summer with the police in the middle. Tuesday, Public Safety leaders met with the business owners to try to iron out those differences. The morning meeting brought together about two dozen bar owners, who complain they’ve gotten a bad rap for the sporadic violence and sometimes unruly crowds who have clogged East Carson Street on Friday and Saturday nights. Owners like Rich Cupka say measures like blocking the street from through traffic has severely impacted their businesses and that police have been...
PITTSBURGH, PA
blockclubchicago.org

Public Defender’s Office Now Can Represent Non-citizens In Immigration Cases: This ‘Will Change Lives’

CHICAGO — The Cook County Public Defender’s Office soon can represent non-citizens in court regardless of immigration status, a victory for advocates who have fought for more legal representation in deportation proceedings. Cook County President Toni Preckwinkle joined other officials and immigrant rights organizers Tuesday to celebrate the signing of...
CHICAGO, IL

