Woodland Pond in New Paltz hopes to add more cottages

Leaders at the Woodland Pond senior enclave in New Paltz are testing the waters with the idea of adding three more cottages. The Woodland Pond complex is within Village limits despite being on distant North Putt Corners Road, thanks to an annexation decision made decades ago. That made it possible to build this facility in what had previously been forested land. Several representatives of the organization pitched the idea of this expansion in the Village during the September 7 Village of New Paltz Planning Board meeting.