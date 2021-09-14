CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New Paltz, NY

Woodland Pond in New Paltz hopes to add more cottages

By Terence P. Ward
hudsonvalleyone.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLeaders at the Woodland Pond senior enclave in New Paltz are testing the waters with the idea of adding three more cottages. The Woodland Pond complex is within Village limits despite being on distant North Putt Corners Road, thanks to an annexation decision made decades ago. That made it possible to build this facility in what had previously been forested land. Several representatives of the organization pitched the idea of this expansion in the Village during the September 7 Village of New Paltz Planning Board meeting.

hudsonvalleyone.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
ABC News

2nd dose of J&J COVID-19 vaccine results in stronger protection, company says

A second dose of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine given two months after the first leads to stronger protection, according to the company. The new data, announced in a press release, adds to a growing body of evidence suggesting that booster shots could enhance vaccine protection against breakthrough infections -- though experts agree all three vaccines are still doing their job to protect against more serious illness.
INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Paltz, NY
Government
City
New Paltz, NY
The Hill

The Memo: Biden seeks to reassure aggrieved allies

President Biden ’s debut speech to the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday could have been boiled down to a single sentence: Remember, I'm not Trump. Whether that sentiment will be enough to reassure restive allies in Europe and beyond remains to be seen. The specifics of Biden’s speech dealt...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Cottages#Elderly People#Woodland

Comments / 0

Community Policy